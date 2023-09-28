More than two million Americans suffer car accident injuries each year. An accident, no matter how minor, will affect spinal alignment and may lead to a lifetime of chronic pain if not addressed. Post-accident chiropractic care will help with recovery and reduce the risk of lifelong pain. Here are a few reasons to visit a chiropractor after an auto accident.

Finding and Treating Hidden Injuries

Not all accident injuries are readily apparent, and an absence of pain doesn’t always mean getting through unscathed. Some injuries take time to appear simply because an adrenaline rush may mask the pain. Seeking car accident chiropractic care will help patients manage pain more effectively.

Reduced Inflammation

Chiropractors focus their efforts on spinal realignment. As a doctor performs these procedures, the body releases natural anti-inflammatories that reduce pain and bring faster healing. A chiropractic adjustment is like a dose of ibuprofen, but it lasts longer!

An Increased Range of Motion

Car accident chiropractors can, sometimes, increase the range of motion in a patient’s joints as they recover from an injury. These specialists perform spinal realignments that help other body parts regain the correct position.

Effective, Non-Invasive, and Drug-Free Pain Management

One of the most important benefits of auto accident chiropractic care is that it is a non-invasive method by which pain is treated. There are no prescription medications used in chiropractic care and the pain relief a patient feels after an adjustment directly results from the realignment of the spine and other body parts.

Prevention of Scar Tissue Formation

An injury arising from an auto accident may result in the formation of scar tissue in an affected area. However, if a patient gets treated soon enough, the chiropractor can break scar tissue down before it turns into permanent scars.

Providing Documentation for a Personal Injury Claim

While chiropractic treatment provides crucial pain relief to auto accident victims, it serves another purpose. If a patient needs to claim damages because of someone else’s negligent acts, an auto accident chiropractor will provide valuable documentation of the severity of an injury.

Less Pain Throughout the Body

Chiropractic care after an auto accident will reduce pain throughout the body because of pain-reducing hormones that are released during adjustments. These natural chemicals help injured body parts feel less painful while improving sensation in areas that may have been affected before the accident.

Preventing Chronic Pain and Helping Patients Live More Comfortably

A minor auto accident injury may become a lifelong problem if the condition is left untreated. For instance, the symptoms of a neck injury may persist for years if a patient doesn’t receive the right medical care, and the symptoms can become emotional and physical.

Seeking chiropractic treatment immediately after an accident will minimize the risk of chronic pain, as the doctor will have a chance to diagnose and treat the injury before it turns into a life-altering problem.

Post-Accident Chiropractic Care is Essential to a Long and Pain-Free Life

After an auto accident, it’s a good idea to schedule chiropractic care. Patients can avoid chronic pain, gain a deeper understanding of their injuries, and treat them effectively. If you’ve recently been in a car accident and need to get back to normal life, visit a local chiropractor as soon as possible.