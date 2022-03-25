Routine veterinary care and visit will always enable your pet to stay happy, healthy, and have a long life. The biannual and annual exams can help you nip your pet’s emerging health issue right at the bud. Early detection and intervention enable the veterinary team to treat an ailment at the earlier stages effectively. After that, the condition can get managed through easy lifestyle changes. The veterinarian can also share specific pointers that enable your pet to live a healthy life.

If you are searching for one such clinic, you can check out International Animal Clinic. However, it is essential to know what your veterinarian is searching for at the time of an exam. The physical exam at the start might seem like nothing more than a complete petting. But it can put out much data.

Through the veterinary routine care and exams, you can check for the following:

1. Ears – Ear infections are prevalent in dogs and cats. The cats usually have ear mites, while the dogs usually showcase bacterial or yeast infections. It can lead to inflamed, painful, and thickened ears when it doesn’t get treated, which makes future cleaning and treatment challenging. Also, the veterinarian can look for several polyps and masses which should get removed.

2. Mouth – Dental health can impact the overall body. When you have a dirty mouth, it can adversely affect the kidneys, heart, and various other organs owing to the oral bacteria that travels. And the veterinarian will search for the signs of loose teeth, oral masses, gingivitis, and tartar accumulation.

3. Eyes – The eye problems are present in pugs, bulldogs, and other dog breeds. The pets with a flat face can have corneal ulcers in case they’re jutting out their eyes get stretched. The cocker spaniels usually suffer from dry eyes. If your pet develops glaucoma that doesn’t get treated, there can be acute eye pain resulting from the pressure. It can also lead to vision loss.

4. Skin – The itchy, dry skin and hair loss can point towards several health problems: allergies, mange, endocrine imbalances, skin infections, poor nutrition, and fleas. You can judge your pet’s health from the hair coat and the skin.

5. The lungs and heart – If your pet is old, it can get prone to heart disease. However, at times, the younger animals can also highlight heart function and rhythm issues. The cardiac ailments can get managed better when you get to see the first signs, through auscultation that the stethoscope picks up, and then there can be further diagnostic testing. Today, several pets have heart ailments that showcase exercise and coughing intolerance when the disease gets advanced. When the heart is weak, it can impact the lungs and lead to chest wheezes and crackle if there is a fluid build-up.

When you are opt-in for regular veterinary care and check-up, then the pet will get examined from the tail to the nose. And depending on the findings, there will be another diagnostic test. Hence, you can ensure that your pet has a healthy life through timely veterinary care.