The world is more connected than it has ever been, and this means that health crises expand further than they ever have before. We’ve seen a number of epidemics and pandemics over the years, including HIV/AIDS, Ebola, and COVID-19. As a result, the need for a coordinated global response is bigger than ever before. Whether you sponsor an orphan in Gaza or do your bit to stop the spread of a disease, everyone plays their part in the effort. For instance, charities offer funding, resources, and expertise to combat crises and reduce the impact on global populations.

Rapid Response and Relief

Above all else, charities need to be able to respond quickly to the effects of global health crises. It goes without saying that time is of the essence when a health emergency strikes. It’s the role of charities to mobilize resources and deploy aid quickly to locations that need it most. In many cases, charities get to the area before governmental organizations are able to. If we take the Ebola outbreak in West Africa as an example, Doctors Without Borders and other organizations were on the ground before the government, providing critical medical care and support. Quick action like this worked to contain the outbreak and save countless lives.

Charities boast flexibility, and this is something that governmental organizations don’t usually have. This is typically because of political and logical constraints. As far as charities are concerned, though, they’re able to navigate complex environments and ensure everyone gets the help they need no matter where they’re based.

Funding Research and Development

Vital research and development wouldn’t be made possible without charities. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has invested billions of dollars into research and development for diseases that predominantly affect low- and middle-income countries. Vaccines for malaria, tuberculosis, and other diseases have been greatly invested in by the foundation. Historically, these diseases received limited attention from the pharmaceutical industry due to bias and profitability possibilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic is just one example of how quickly vaccines can be brought onto the scene when charities are investing in them. COVAX is one of the initiatives that Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition Epidemic Preparedness Innovations oversaw to guarantee equal access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe. With the funding and support of these organizations, research institutions and manufacturers were able to create and distribute vaccines rapidly.

Advocacy and Awareness

When it comes to raising awareness about global health issues, the power of charities is unmatched. This is because they educate the public and policymakers about how important it is to address health crises, including the steps that work to prevent and respond to them effectively. Campaigns, reports, and direct engagement with governments all work to influence policy and secure commitments to address global health challenges.

For example, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria has been essential in advocating for increased funding and resources to combat these diseases. Not only have these efforts led to many more financial contributions from donor countries, but they’ve also meant that these diseases have been recognized on the global health agenda.

Building Local Capacity

In order to build sustainable health solutions, they require local capacity to manage and respond to health crises independently. Training healthcare workers, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supporting local healthcare systems are just some of the focuses of charitable organizations. With a capacity-building approach like this, communities are able to prepare themselves for future health emergencies, too.

All in all, the role of charity in fighting global health crises can’t be understated.