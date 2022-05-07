Several homeowners are opt-in for shingle roofs because of the robust security and versatility. These roofs are available in multiple designs and colors. Also, the concept of shingle roofing is excellent for your home exterior. Also, the roofing industry is anticipated to have a 4% growth annually, and shingle roofing is anticipated to contribute to a great extent.

It would help if you considered that shingle roofs are exposed to wear and tear due to age and time. You can check out Concord, NH, to know more about the same.

Do you want to know the sure-shot signs that your shingle roof needs a repair? If yes, here are a few signs that you should watch out for:

If your roof includes light shingles, then the missing shingles will come across as dark patches. Also, in case the shingles are black or dark, then the missing shingles will come across as light. Additionally, you can detect a quantifiable number of granules when you clean the gutters. The missing granules don’t indicate that your roof is leaking. But the granules provide UV protection for asphalt. And once they get missing, the shingle roof can wear out. It is the reason why you need to opt-in for a roofing contractor.

There is moss

When there is moss, it doesn’t indicate that the shingle roofing gets worn out or is old. However, it would help if you got in touch with a roofer so that the moss doesn’t damage the roof. Usually, the moss will get beneath the shingle and will lift it, provided it doesn’t get repaired. And that, in turn, will also lead to incorrect drainage and leaks from the roof.

Curled shingles

As time passes, the asphalt in the shingles shrinks and dries, which results in curling. Hence, the shingles can become brittle and easily blow away when there is a high wind. If the roof comes with curled shingles, then the ideal remedy is to get in touch with a roofing contractor to replace the affected tiles. But in case the damage is extensive, then your roofer might suggest replacing the overall roof.

The missing shingles

Did you come across shingles in the yard? In that case, it is a direct sign that the roof will need to get repaired. When the shingles get cracked, dry, or curled, they can get easily blown away from the roof. Also, when you come across the missing shingle, you should get in touch with the contractor for the roof repair.

Last but not least, you should be aware of the strains present in the interior walls and the ceilings. The ceilings and walls shouldn’t contain any water stains or discoloration. However, if this occurs, it is necessary that the shingle roofing enable moisture to seep inside the house. When it gets untreated, it can lead to dangerous mold growth and can also lead to structural damage. You must get in touch with an expert roof repair contractor and instantly replace the shingles.