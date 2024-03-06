There is absolutely no doubt that beginning a new exercise routine is incredibly good for your health. Starting a new routine and sticking with it however, are two completely different things and it’s going to take a lot of determination on your part and you’re going to have to discipline yourself to keep it up. You will begin to see the benefits of exercise in a fairly short space of time and in only a few weeks you will be feeling and looking better. It’s great news that you are starting and you are to be congratulated for this.

There are a number of reasons why people decide to do exercise and it might be to help them to lose weight or to build muscle but whatever the reasons you always need to make sure that you have the right equipment and that includes the right Asics footwear. What you wear on your feet dictates your balance, your ability to move more easily, and your chances of having an accident. Having the right footwear is one tip to start your exercise routine right and the following are some others.

Get a health check – If you have not done any exercise in some time then it makes sense that you would check with your medical practitioner to make sure that it is safe for you to begin because you’re going to be doing things that you have never done before, or you haven’t done in a while and having a check-up can allow your doctor to diagnose any health issues or conditions that you currently have.

Make yourself a plan – You need to have a plan in place so that you know what you’re doing every single day and it will help you to achieve your exercise goals. Make realistic targets and don’t start running 10 km at the beginning. Begin with much shorter runs and build up from there. For exercise like running, it is even more important to make sure that you’re wearing the right kind of footwear.

Always stick to your routine – It is a good idea to exercise at the same time every single day so your mind is ready for it and your body is as well. If you get into the habit of exercising then you are less likely to miss any of your routines and you will continue to do it regularly. It is very important as well that you do a warm-up before doing any kind of exercise as this will get your muscles and your tendons ready for what lies ahead.

Another important thing that you need to think about is keeping yourself hydrated at all times. You’re going to be sweating a lot so you need to make sure that you replace water and salt that your body is losing. Make sure that you are eating all the right kinds of food because a balanced diet is essential if your fitness program is to be a success.