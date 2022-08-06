The cryptocurrency crash has given rise to several questions. Here are some examples.

Which coins are still profitable? Which digital currency exchanges are still trustworthy?

Now, not all questions have readymade answers. However, it is possible to list out cryptocurrency exchanges that are still safe for storing money. The best ones are detailed below.

Binance.US

The world's largest digital currency exchange is Binance. The status is achieved via its huge trading volumes. Binance.US is its domestic counterpart.

Like the parent company, Binance.US also offers the advantage of low fees. In fact, the fee structure is the most generous one, in comparison to other trading platforms.

The maker/taker fee is 0.1%, the competitive maximum. Furthermore, as an investor’s trading volume increases, the fee decreases. Additionally, the company encourages the usage of BNB to sell and purchase other coins. It makes investors eligible for discounts. BNB refers to the company’s native cryptocurrency.

Binance.US permits the purchasing of digital currencies with USD. This way, the investor saves money on conversion fees. Apart from this, there are other things to enjoy. For instance, the market dashboards are quite comprehensive. Then, there is margin trading. Varied order types are on display – market, stop limit, and limit.

The only snag is that Binance.US is unavailable in Vermont, Idaho, New York, Hawaii, Texas, and Louisiana.

Coinbase

The Coinbase exchange was publicized only in 2021. Yet, it has gained a great reputation across the U.S. It is among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, too.

This platform is ideal for beginners. Yes, indeed, many enthusiasts have not let COVID-19 disturb them! They still wish to discover the best exchange for themselves.

Coinbase offers several attractive features. One of them is an interface that is extremely easy to handle. Navigating the platform is like child’s play. Even tackling the varied cryptocurrencies is a smooth process.

Then again, plenty of learning/educational materials are available. Therefore, the beginner may find answers to all questions. The presentation of the content is very comprehensive. The various programs even lead to rewards of free cryptos. This serves to make the onboarding process very attractive and easy.

Finally, there are security measures. They are wonderfully robust! One is storing crypto offline. Another is offering an insurance policy for the protection of large accounts. A third is the usage of two-factor authentication.

Coinbase offers an advanced platform too. It is Coinbase Pro. The advantages are charting features, and advanced trading.

Crypto.com

Many investors are always worried about cyberattacks and frauds. Well, Crypto.com should prove the best platform for them. Several safety features are integrated into the platform.

Crypto.com ranks first in cybersecurity. It has also found a place among the top 100 exchanges. Certification Platform has awarded this ranking. The platform offers cold storage for all digital currencies. Peer review of software is a regular process. Then, a regulated, custodian bank account takes charge of traditional currencies.

Another security measure is multi-factor authentication. The factors include phone, password, email, authenticator verification, and biometrics.

Crypto.com has survived many penetration tests. These tests are simulated cyberattacks. The idea is to check out system security. The platform also offers proof of its funds, over several years.

Crypto.com has another usage. It promotes the largest number of cryptocurrencies. The promotion amounts to 250 coins.

DeFi wallet is another wonderful feature of Crypto.com. The wallet is non-custodial. With it, users may transfer crypto, and gain interest in tokens. The crypto transfers take place at the investor’s preferred speed.

Other attractions are crypto loans, margin trading, and prepaid visa cards for spending digital currencies.

Final Thoughts

Two other cryptocurrency exchanges are worthy of mention. One is BlockFi, and the other is Bisq.

BlockFi promises healthy interest in investors’ cryptocurrencies. Users may also borrow money, offering Bitcoin as collateral. The accounts are the BlockFi Interest Accounts. The monthly compound interest from this account is 9.5% APY. However, investors must have their assets in their respective accounts.

Bisq is a top-class decentralized exchange. It aligns with the ethos of Bitcoin, by remaining an open-source account. The platform receives funds from the Bisq community. They arrive in the form of donations.