The wedding ring is undoubtedly one of the most important investments of your life. It will also be the most important ring you will wear for your lifetime. But just because you’ve purchased a high-quality wedding ring doesn’t mean you need to wear them every day. Due to their nature and design, the wedding rings will be exposed to numerous outdoor elements that might wreak havoc on both the design and the structure.

If you don’t avoid some specific activities while wearing wedding rings, you will end up reducing their lifespan. As they are made of precious materials, they might be expensive, and you should never put your investment in harm’s way. Here are the specific things you should avoid while wearing your wedding rings.

Water Activities

Make sure you never wear your wedding rings while swimming or any other types of water activities, such as water sports. This is because the cool water will shrink your fingers. As a result, the wedding ring might fall from your finger. Even if your wedding ring is customized per the width of your finger, you should not take this risk.

Apart from that, swimming pools are full of chemicals. As per Brides, chlorine in swimming pools can discolor your engagement rings. If your wedding band is exposed to these chemicals for a long time, it will be damaged.

Hence, if you want your wedding ring to stay pristine, make sure you leave them at home before attending any water sports.

Exercise

This is another important activity you should avoid when wearing your wedding rings. Exercise is the best and most effective way to keep your body healthy and fit. However, any physical activity might prove devastating in your wedding ring.

While exercising, grease and sweat will build up, and over time, they will affect the appearance of your precious wedding ring. If you don’t clean them properly, the grease and sweat will make your wedding ring look duller.

Not to mention, the wedding ring can also break or go through some deformities due to extensive muscle pressure. This is why you need to remove your precious jewelry before hitting the gym. Consider visiting mensrings.co if you want beautiful wedding rings.

Gardening

You might be surprised to know, but gardening can actually harm your wedding ring more than exercising. Rings are extremely vulnerable to damage while gardening. Keep in mind that using gloves will not prove effective at protecting your wedding rings from harm.

If you’re holding the gardening tools very tightly, the extreme force will damage or misshapen the wedding ring. This is true, especially if there are gemstones on your wedding rings.

If you have titanium or diamond wedding rings, the gemstones might fall off. Damages to your wedding ring will affect its appearance.

Cooking

If you’re wondering why you should remove your wedding ring while cooking, here are a couple of reasons:

You won’t be able to wash your hands properly wearing the wedding ring

Bacteria and dirt from your ring can enter the food

The wedding ring might accidentally drop into your food

Conclusion

These are the things you should avoid wearing your wedding ring. Make sure you comment below if you have any doubts.