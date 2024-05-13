While experts know them as third molars, most people just call them wisdom teeth. Some people have them grow in with no problems and never give them a second thought, however, they often require removal due to various dental issues such as impaction, crowding, or decay. If your dentist has told you they need to come out and scheduled you with an appointment for extraction, follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth recovery process. Following are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind before and after your third molar removal procedure.

Before the Procedure

Do:

Consult with your dentist or oral surgeon: Discuss any concerns, medical conditions, or medications you’re taking to ensure the procedure is tailored to your needs.

Arrange for transportation: Most people are under anesthesia during the wisdom tooth extraction, so have someone drive you home and assist you for the first few hours after the extraction.

Take time off from work: Schedule a few days off work or school to allow yourself sufficient time to rest and recover.

Prepare soft foods ahead of time: Stock up on soft, easy-to-eat foods like smoothies, soups, and mashed potatoes to consume during the initial recovery period. Jello will be your friend.

Don’t:

Eat or drink before the procedure: Follow your dentist’s instructions regarding fasting before the surgery, as this can interfere with the anesthesia.

Smoke or consume alcohol: Refrain from smoking or drinking alcohol at least 24 hours before the procedure, as these habits can slow down the healing process.

After the Procedure

Do:

Rest and relax: Take it easy for the first few days after the extraction. Avoid strenuous activities and get plenty of rest to promote healing.

Use ice packs: To lessen swelling and pain, use cold packs on your cheeks for fifteen to twenty minutes at a time.

Maintain oral hygiene: Gently brush your teeth and rinse your mouth with warm salt water to keep the extraction site clean and prevent infection.

Take prescribed medications: Follow your dentist’s instructions for taking pain relievers and antibiotics as directed to manage pain and prevent infection.

Eat soft, nutritious foods: Stick to a soft food diet for the first few days, gradually incorporating more solid foods as you feel comfortable.

Don’t:

Smoke or use straws: For at least three days following the treatment, refrain from smoking and using straws since this might cause the blood clot to come loose and result in the painful condition known as dry socket.

Eat hard, crunchy, or spicy foods: Stay away from foods that can irritate the extraction site or get stuck in the socket, such as chips, nuts, and spicy dishes.

Engage in vigorous exercise: You have an excuse now, so refrain from intense physical activities for at least a week after the surgery to avoid increased blood flow and potential bleeding.

Neglect signs of complications: Don’t be a hero. Contact your dentist immediately if you experience severe pain, excessive bleeding, fever, or signs of infection.

When to Seek Help

If you notice any of the following symptoms after your third molar removal, contact your dentist or oral surgeon promptly:

Excessive bleeding that doesn’t stop with pressure

Severe pain that doesn’t respond to prescribed medications

Swelling that worsens after a few days

Difficulty breathing or swallowing

Fever or chills, which may indicate an infection

By following these do’s and don’ts and staying in close communication with your dental healthcare provider, you can ensure a smoother recovery process after your third molar removal. Remember, everyone heals differently, so be patient with yourself and give your body the time it needs to recover fully.