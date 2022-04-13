Most marketers are familiar with the social media marketing giants such as Facebook or Instagram. However, a new player on the scene is turning heads compared to the more established platforms. TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media apps globally and has already made its mark in the United States. It is now expanding rapidly into other parts of the world, including Europe and Asia.

A new platform means new audiences to market to and experiment with different forms of content that may not be well-received on other platforms. You may find different types of posts work better than others — this can give you a leg up over your competitors when you know what works best on TikTok. This article will discuss the popularity of TikTok and why you should consider marketing on this social media app.

Grow Your Audience and Profile on TikTok

The more followers you have, the more people will see your videos and interact with your content. If you increase the number of TikTok followers, they will help promote your content by sharing it on their profiles and giving you more exposure through their network of friends and family. There are many ways to grow your TikTok audience, and one of the best ways to do that is through organic growth.

It Is Simple to Connect With Your Target Audience

Promoting your brand with a hashtag challenge is a simple way to reach a larger audience. Come up with a unique concept and then encourage TikTok users to replicate the videos using a custom-branded hashtag. This is a great strategy to increase brand interactions and promote engagement.

Influencer Marketing on TikTok

While TikTok is still in its early stages as a marketing channel, some major brands are already partnering up with influencers to reach new audiences. These influencers are followed by hundreds of thousands of users, and now may be an excellent time to begin collaborating with them. Influencers on TikTok are now charging substantially less compared to influencers on other platforms, such as Instagram.

Advertising on TikTok

As of now, there are a few ad formats available. In-feed advertisements appear as you scroll through the app, Branded Takeovers appear when the app is first opened, and Branded Effects advertisements use AR filters, stickers, and lenses. While these advertising solutions provide significant possibilities for interacting with TikTok’s large audience, they often need a high minimum spend that small businesses may be unable to afford. So, consider whether your business can afford to pay for TikTok ads or if you’ll need to promote your business using other methods.

Your Content Should Be Unique and Interesting to Your Audience

You don’t need to generate professionally filmed and edited videos to use TikTok; all you need is your smartphone. You must, however, be able to come up with intriguing, entertaining ideas, as well as distinctive content. This type of content is not appropriate for all businesses, and it may be incompatible with your product or brand in some circumstances.

You must ensure that any marketing platforms you use are consistent with your business goals and brand strategy. If the remainder of your marketing strategy is built on in-depth blog articles or research papers, a TikTok hashtag challenge is probably not the most appropriate content format.

Understand Your TikTok Audience

Spend some time investigating the platform, gaining an understanding of how it works, and observing your target audience and competition on TikTok. You should start by deciding on the type of content you’ll provide, whether it’s how-tos, behind-the-scenes footage, product launches, user-generated content, or simply hilarious videos. Additionally, you’ll want to compile a list of relevant hashtags to include in your videos, as well as some branded ones for your business.

Reuse Your Content Across Various Channels

If you currently generate videos for other channels, you are not required to create new TikTok videos. Consider how you may utilize a video editing program to convert videos you create for Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn to fit your TikTok account.

Additionally, it is vital to maintain consistency across all channels. While TikTok is a medium for more humorous material, it will be perplexing if your visuals, vocabulary, and overall brand are radically different when someone finds you on another platform or visits your website.

Final Thoughts

Although it takes some strategizing and is not appropriate for every business, TikTok provides numerous advantages and opportunities for businesses looking to expand beyond their existing marketing channels. And it might be worth your while getting starting now to capitalize on the platform’s growth.