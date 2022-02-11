Dryers make life easier by drying clothes after a wash. This machine is used once or twice a week, or even fewer times, so homeowners pay less attention to it. Failure to do dryer vent cleaning can lead to domestic fires because lint is highly flammable if left for a long time without cleaning and accumulates in the vent.

Luckily, you can hire a dryer vent cleaner to remove the lint and leave your dryer clean. It lengthens the machine’s lifespan and increases efficiency. If you have been wondering why doing dryer vent cleaning is necessary, and how to do it, this guide will help get started. Take a look.

1. Cleaning The Dryer Lint Traps And Drums

The dryer filters hold a lot of lint, and leaving them to accumulate can cause fatal accidents. If you have not cleaned the filters for a long time, ensure you do it. They clog primarily if you use a sheet softener in your dryer. However, although dryer vent cleaning including removing lint from the filters is straightforward, leave the work to experts.

2. How Often Should You Clean The Dryer Vents?

There is not much pressure into cleaning dryer vents because hiring a professional dryer cleaner once a year is enough. A lot of lint has accumulated by this time, and paying a cleaner to do the job will be worth it. However, it also depends on the family’s frequency of washing clothes and how big the loads are.

3. Reasons For Cleaning

Cleaning the dryer vent might not seem important until your machine stops running or your neighbor’s house is on fire. Schedule a cleaning session if you do not want to get to this point. Leaving the machine dirty for a long time also increases its energy usage, translating into higher energy bills. Furthermore, the mechanical parts of the dryer begin to overwork. This causes mechanical damage that can lead to a complete machine breakdown or expensive repairs. Cleaning the dryer also ensures clothes come out dry and smell fresh.

4. When To Clean The Dryer

The dryer will show signs that it needs a wash. For example, if it takes longer than usual to dry clothes, this is a good enough indication that some parts are not functioning well because of accumulated lint. The dryer also starts to overheat because the mechanical parts work harder and use more energy. Combining the overheating with accumulated lint leads to home fires that cause deaths and huge losses. Also, if you have not cleaned the vents in a long time, consider washing them.

5. Cleaning The Vent Is Easy

Despite dryer vent cleaning is a straightforward task, always call experts to help with the entire process. They know how to handle the machine more carefully, and they are licensed and insured. This allows the homeowner to get compensation if anything breaks down in case anything goes wrong during the dryer vent cleaning process.