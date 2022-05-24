In today’s digitally-driven world, there have been ample technological ameliorations. Probably, cloud computing has become the hottest buzzword, and related skills are in immense demand. The Microsoft Azure Fundamentals certification exam, also known as the AZ-900, is primitively intended to evaluate individuals’ core knowledge and grasp of various cloud services and Azure ideas. Microsoft certifications are the stepping stop to success in the IT sector.

What is AZ-900?

Azure is Microsoft’s fastest-growing large-scale cloud platform and has amassed immense demand. This test covers the fundamentals of the Azure cloud, making it an excellent place to start for those new to the Azure environment.

The Azure Fundamentals exam is designed to measure your knowledge of basic cloud computing knowledge. You’ll learn the fundamentals of working with Microsoft Azure services, whether you perform an administrator role, an application management role, or a developer role before taking this test. This training will help you build a foundation in Azure knowledge.

For individuals who have prior experience with Azure services, this is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate your understanding of crucial Azure principles such as multiple services, pricing, cloud security, administration, and support. Computing, Storage, Networking, App services, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Integration, and Security are all available with Azure services.

Tips to clear AZ-900

Microsoft Online courses

There are many online Microsoft certification training courses that can help one prepare throughout their Azure AZ 900 journey.

While Microsoft offers official training, it is costly, and there are multiple affordable options available for students studying for the Azure Fundamentals or AZ 900 exam.

Thoroughly review the key objectives and core concepts of the exam

Grasp over cloud concepts (15-20%)

Grasp over core Azure services (30-35%)

Grasp over security, privacy, compliance, and trust (25-30%)

Grasp over Azure pricing Service Level Agreements and Lifecycles (20-25%)

Keep an explicit knowledge of the exam format

Azure Fundamentals is a desired skill that you can use to prepare for other Azure-based or related certifications. Still, it is not a requirement for any of them and is not dependent on other tests.

On the AZ-900 exam, one can expect 40 to 60 questions and 85 minutes.

One can answer as many exam questions as they deem fit. Giving erroneous responses will not result in a penalty.

One must obtain a minimum of 700 to pass this exam successfully.

Practice is the key

The Microsoft learning page is the best way to start your preparation. A plethora of Microsoft certifications is listed there.

This website offers a page dedicated to the AZ-900 test that should be used as a starting point in your AZ-900 exam preparation.

Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 site is a really interesting resource. One can definitely find some test registration and study groups or verify data about AZ-900 exam policies etc.

One can also look up important information on the Microsoft Portal, such as test schedules, module updates, pricing changes, etc.

To find the page dedicated to Azure Fundamentals, go to the Microsoft Azure Documentation page. The Microsoft Documentation page includes fundamental concepts such as Recovery of disaster, Elasticity, Fault Tolerance, High Availability, and Scalability, all of which are critical in any cloud environment.

Practice tests and sample papers are of immense help. One must put in dedicated time and constant efforts.

Instructor-led training

It would help if you used the Microsoft learning portal to access links to instructor-led instruction while studying for the Microsoft Azure certification test. “Course AZ-900 T01-A: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals” is the name of the training for the Microsoft AZ-900 exam.

The lessons in learning resources are identical to those in the core AZ-900 exam syllabus. Like the main test, this course has no requirements, though it does recommend that you have some general IT expertise.

Study groups

Study groups are another great way to amp up your practice.

One can easily ask questions about Azure services and solutions in these forums. As a result, one will receive responses from knowledgeable individuals and will be able to respond to other members’ questions if one knows the answer.

On the final day of the exam

If you are unsure about a topic, quickly grab a piece of blank paper and a pen and jot it down. It will allow you to refer to it between exams and provide a better understanding.

Go for answers on which you have the utmost clarity and confidence.

Conclusion

Cloud computing competencies are in high demand. Firms are increasingly looking for skilled individuals with experience with public cloud platforms. An Azure AZ-900 certification paves the pathway to a lucrative cloud career and is the best way to go about it.