In 1710, George Berkeley, an Irish philosopher and the father of immaterialism published a book called “A Treatise Concerning the Principles of Human Knowledge. It was a book largely created and written up to refute the claims made by John Locke on the nature of human perception. A brilliant book that tackled subjects like what it means “to be”, what causes ideas? and why sense qualities are mental. One of its most iconic thought experiments was the following: “if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” The question raised, well, a question on observation, determinism, and perception. Well, today, that’s more or less the motto most content creators have to deal with. “If I publish something on the web, and no one sees it, does it make an impact?” Well, SEO is more or less the advertising most companies employ to bring their audience to the event site. Without it, the tree, or in this case the content, won’t even make a whimper.

In this article, we’re going to give you an idea of why you need SEO in your life. We’ll also dive into some of the European SEO Companies that can tackle the problem. SEO is complex, it’s ever-evolving, and needs in many cases professionals to get it just right.

Why invest in SEO for business growth?

SEO is a marketing strategy that helps businesses grow. It helps them get their products and services in front of the right audience and drive traffic to their website. SEO is a cost-effective way for businesses to grow without spending on traditional marketing channels like TV, radio, or print ads.

The growth of SEO can be attributed to the increase in the number of people using search engines as their primary source of information. The number has increased by over 10% since 2016 and it’s projected that this trend will continue into 2020.

SEO can help businesses with low budgets compete with big brands on the web by ranking higher than them on search engine results pages (SERPs). This allows small businesses to reach more people, which leads to more sales and profit growth.

The benefits of SEO are many and they are not limited to just increased traffic. Some of them include improved rankings, increased customer engagement, higher conversion rates, and higher search engine rankings.

Top 10 European SEO Companies

Check out these European SEO Agencies in case you are interested in getting the best result and best ROI when it comes to content creation and publication.

TrustCorp

TrustCorp is a digital marketing agency stationed in Russia. It is one of the premier European SEO Agencies. TrustCorp offers not only regional SEO services but international ones — the combat delivers backlinks, promises to improve ranking, and also helps with web development, design, and other digital marketing services.

Blu Mint Digital

Blu Mint Digital is a results-driven digital marketing powerhouse. The company has worked with some of Europe’s leading small businesses and start-ups. They have improved their ranking and their digital standing — helping grow their business from the ground up.

Blue Mint offers marketing strategies, measurable advertising analytics, great client experience, and dazzling web development and design.

TUYA Digital

TUYA is a full digital service agency — the company specializes in marketing content, conversion rate optimization, SEM, mobile app development, social media campaigns, content writing, and just about everything else you might need.

Cue Blocks

Cue Blocks is one of the top ten digital SEO European Companies right now. It’s small, boutique, and fresh. It not only trades in digital marketing services, like SEO and SEM, but it also slips its toes into other ventures — such as Shopify and eCommerce, web development, and content creation.

Devenup Agency

Devenup is the TOP rated digital powerhouse in Europe. Why? Because it offers a one-shop stop for all your marketing, optimization, and content creation needs.

Unlike other agencies on the list, Devenup is a Multi-Platform service. That means if you need something, besides digital marketing, for example, someone to write your content, or create a press release, you can just phone them up and they’ll help you out. Devenup specializes in digital strategy consulting, website SEO, Amazon SEO, YouTube SEO, and just about everything else. The company uses cutting-edge AI tools and algorithms, not to mention a creative and professional staff to get the job done – plus, they are affordable, which in our books is always a plus.

Miromind

Miromind is a European SEO company that creates marketable solutions. In other words, it uses analytics and algorithms to improve your SEO ranking — constantly updating its benchmarks so you don’t get left behind. Its main objective, when it comes to customer relationships, is to be as transparent as possible.

Improove

Improove is an Italian SEO company that deals in just about everything — if you want to migrate to the net, from scratch, and you happen to speak Italian, then Improove is your go-to company. Why? Inbound marketing, eCommerce, Social Media Marketing, and web and app development, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Sisu Digital

“The best marketing doesn’t feel like marketing” — that’s Sisu’s stance on marketing. And what exactly does that mean?

Well, in a nutshell, it means that the company does premier marketing that doesn’t come off as such. The type where the audience doesn’t feel as if you’re pandering or panhandling them. The company services include web design, lead generation, growth hacking, content marketing, and marketing analytics.

Neparno10

Neparno is a European SEO agency that has been working in the industry, with a large customer base, for a couple of years now. Their services include SEO, web development, social media marketing, and internet marketing. Their mission is simple but concise — help you grow, period.

Netpeak

Netpeak is A SEO company stationed in Ukraine. It has been helping brands and companies since 2006. The company has a rather famous repertoire of industry leaders as clients, including the likes of Pandora, Vodafone, OLX, TripAdvisor, Domino’s Pizza, and Puma.

What to consider when looking for the best European SEO Agency?

Each company is different. Your desires and goals differ from those of your competitors. And what exactly does that have to do with SEO? Well, more or less, everything. You first have to take into consideration your needs. Do you need an all-inclusive service? One that takes into account a marketing strategy? Do you need extra services like content creation, copywriting, podcast scripts, YouTube scripts, social media posts, etc? What about web development, do you also need that?

First ask yourself what are your goals, what are your needs, and where your blind spots are? Then, and only then, can you start searching for a company that fulfills those needs? Get free consultations — most companies on this list offer it. Ask about customer satisfaction. Search the net for reviews on their services — basically, grill them.