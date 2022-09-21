Are you searching for the best general contractors in colorado? No worries! We are here to tell you which general contractors are suitable for you. In this article, we have mentioned the top 5 general contractors in colorado. So without any further ado, let’s get started;

If you’re planning a building project, you should verify the validity of each builder’s license with the proper local board, chat with former customers, and use our contract system to compare prices from at least three different companies. The best method for Home Improvement Tips by Avi’s Remodeling to guarantee a reasonable price and full coverage of the work at hand is to solicit bids from multiple sources.

1. The Camerata Homes

Camerata Homes is a Denver-based construction company that specializes in both custom and semi-custom home construction, as well as large-scale renovations, including “scrape-offs” (the deconstruction of an existing structure and the construction of a new, typically larger structure) and “pop-ups.” Remodeling of existing spaces like kitchens and bathrooms, as well as basements, are also part of the company’s portfolio of offerings.

Camerata Homes, based out of Denver, is a multi-award-winning custom home builder and remodeling company that is a proud supporter of the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Metro Denver. Most recently, in 2016, it won a CAREs Award for Excellence in Whole House Remodeling.

2. The Ellis Construction

In Colorado, general contracting Ellis Construction focuses on building new custom houses from the ground up and remodeling existing ones. The company has been around since 2002 and has constructed or renovated more than a hundred houses in the metropolitan region. Ellis Construction does everything from building brand-new custom houses and completing extensive renovations to performing small remodels and performing general maintenance.

David Ellis, the company’s creator, has been in the industry for over 16 years. The combination of his knowledge and his talented team has allowed them to build some truly remarkable and award-winning residences. The business was recognized with two CARE Awards for Whole House Remodel in 2016.

3. The BOA Construction

The BOA Construction company was started in 1972 by Tim Pleune and Tim Davis, who are also brothers-in-law. In addition to the Associated Builders and Contractors, Pleune recently served over the Denver section of the National Association of the Reconstruction Industry. In the more than 45 years since Pleune and Davis founded the company, five partners have taken over ownership and kept up the values they created.

4. Finished Basement Company

The finished Basement Business is successful because it focuses on a specific area of basement renovation: both new and old buildings. The company’s work takes on various shapes and types, and it can fit whatever a client desires or requires, from Star Trek-themed game rooms to elegant wine cellars. In order to better serve our customers, we have opened a new division within the firm called ReThink ReModel to focus on kitchen and bathroom renovations (or upstairs remodeling).

5. The HighCraft Contractors

This general contractor company in Boulder is well-known for its high-quality renovations and new construction. In addition to repairing earlier 1900s historic properties, the company specializes in green remodeling, inclusive housing renovations, and universal design renovations.

The business was established in 1998 by Dwight Sailer and Bryan Soth. Although Dwight, a California native, launched his construction career as a custom building trainee directly out of high school, Bryan, a native of Minneapolis, studied in France and Italy before pursuing the renovation industry. HighCraft Builders can respond to a wide range of design aesthetics and provide expert craftsmanship because of the range and depth of their collective experience. Their initiatives have received numerous accolades both locally and nationally.