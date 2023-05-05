As the threat landscape for businesses continues to evolve and become increasingly complex, more than the traditional approach to security is required. Zero-trust security is a modern security model that has gained popularity recently due to its ability to give businesses greater control and visibility over their networks, data, and users. In a zero-trust security model, all users, devices, and applications are treated as untrusted until proven otherwise, and access is only granted on a need-to-know basis. This approach provides businesses with several benefits, including improved security posture, better network activity visibility, and reduced data breach risk. Deploy zero trust security in your business with Zero Trust Network Access services.

This article will explore the top benefits of zero-trust security for businesses and how this model can help organizations of all sizes protect their valuable assets from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

6 Top Benefits of Zero-Trust Security for Businesses

1. Improved End-User Experience

Regarding IT security, end users often struggle with managing multiple passwords required to access various applications and data needed for their job. However, with zero trust, implementing single sign-on (SSO) tools can significantly reduce this burden by simplifying the number of required passwords. This helps end users focus on their job duties without remembering multiple passwords. An SSO authentication framework streamlines granting access to infrastructure resources for authorized users or devices. With SSO, users only need to authenticate once to access all the resources necessary, eliminating the need for multiple login credentials. This results in simplified password management and enables users to quickly access the help they need.

By placing zero-trust security tool services closer to local and remote workers, application performance can be significantly improved. This is because shifting these tools to edge compute points of presence helps reduce the overall network latency typically added by these types of security services. By implementing this strategy, organizations can enhance their security posture while ensuring their applications run smoothly and efficiently.

2. More Secure Future

Zero trust is more than just a cybersecurity strategy. It’s a mindset that can help you secure your company’s future. By implementing zero trust, you can improve your company’s overall security posture and reduce the costs associated with data breaches and other security incidents. Additionally, zero trust can increase your company’s efficiency through advanced analytics and automation, freeing your staff to focus on more strategic tasks. Investing in zero trust can help ensure your company’s secure and prosperous future.

Zero trust is an effective and robust security model that can elevate your company’s security posture, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure compliance with regulations. If you want to bolster your organization’s security, particularly in light of recent changes in the IT landscape, zero trust is the way to go. However, constructing a zero-trust network or deploying zero-trust network access is not a walk in the park. That’s where we come in – we can provide the assistance you need to implement zero trust successfully.

3. Data Protection

By implementing a Zero Standing Privilege framework and just-in-time (JIT) access, your organization can significantly decrease the risk of rogue employees or malware gaining unauthorized access to critical areas of your network. For example, if your firewall is breached by malware, it can quickly scan for and extract sensitive customer data or intellectual property. This can harm your reputation, damage your competitive advantage, and result in long-term financial consequences. With a Zero Standing Privilege framework and JIT access, you can rest assured that the only individuals with access to your network have been granted explicit permission on a need-to-know basis.

By limiting a user’s access to specific data and imposing time restrictions, you can significantly reduce the potential impact of a security breach. In addition, restricting access to a limited dataset and enforcing time-bound access can make it more difficult for malicious actors to locate the information they seek, thus reducing the chances of a successful breach.

4. Scalable Remote Workforce

The shift towards remote working has recently posed a significant challenge for IT organizations. According to the latest statistics, a staggering 73% of IT professionals and C-level executives are worried that the distributed workforce has increased exposure and introduced new vulnerabilities. This sudden shift to a remote working ecosystem has created a need for organizations to adopt robust security measures to safeguard their systems and sensitive data from potential threats.

By implementing Zero Trust, your organization’s security perimeter is no longer limited to physical boundaries, as identity becomes the new perimeter. This approach ensures that only authenticated users, applications, and devices are granted access, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access and reinforcing overall security. Additionally, implementing a more robust security mechanism minimizes the need to rely solely on firewalls as the primary line of defense.

5. Enables Digital Business Transformation

Implementing a zero-trust network allows for a segmented reality that enables security teams to seamlessly introduce new services with the required privileges and data protection. Furthermore, this approach ensures that existing business operations and employee productivity remain unimpacted. As a result, IT teams can confidently expand the adoption of IoT devices, as zero-trust greatly minimizes the attack surface area for IoT devices.

With the rapid digitization of the workforce, identity management has become a critical aspect of security and risk management. To ensure maximum visibility and control, security professionals must expand their zero-trust initiatives beyond humans and include all devices. This will lead to improved operational control and network security. However, adopting a zero-trust approach can be a complex process that may cause business disruption. To mitigate this risk, businesses should consider implementing the strategy in phases, gradually expanding it over time.

6. Flexibility When Moving Apps, Data, and Services

As businesses adapt and evolve, their technology needs must also keep pace. As a result, application data and IT services may need to be relocated within the corporate infrastructure. However, before the implementation of zero-trust, moving these critical components from private data centers to a cloud environment, or vice versa, required manual recreation of security policies in the new location. This process was time-consuming and prone to errors that could lead to security vulnerabilities. Zero-trust eliminates this tedious and risky process, allowing for the seamless and secure movement of applications and data within the corporate infrastructure.

Zero trust is highly effective in improving app and data security policies. With centralized management of these policies and automation tools, zero trust makes it easy to migrate security and micro-segmentation policies wherever needed. This approach ensures your organization stays secure and protected against potential threats while streamlining your security processes.

Conclusion

Zero-trust security has become a crucial aspect of modern-day cybersecurity. It provides businesses with numerous benefits, including increased protection against cyber threats, improved visibility into network activity, and better control over access to sensitive data. By implementing zero-trust security measures, businesses can reduce their cyber-attack risk and minimize the potential damage from breaches. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, companies must prioritize zero-trust security to ensure the safety and security of their digital assets.

