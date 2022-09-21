The second-largest construction market in the world is the United States.

The nation has about 700,000 construction businesses, and in 2016, their combined yearly total revenues were $1.7 trillion.

Additionally, spending on the construction business in the United States alone has surpassed 900 billion dollars.

Most new construction projects in America are currently concentrated in New York, which also topped the list of American cities’ construction spending in 2013 with an expenditure of $8.5 billion. Dallas came in second with spending of $5.2 billion.

What significant construction firms are therefore propelling this sector forward in the US?

According to total yearly revenues, the top construction firms in the US are:

Turner corporations

Revenues totaled $14.4 billion.

$15 billion in new contracts

Share ticker: FWB: HOT

The Turner Corporation (Turner) dethroned Bechtel in 2022 from the top spot among the most significant construction corporations in the nation, a position Bechtel had held since 2016.

A construction management firm with its headquarters in New York City is called The Turner Corporation. Henry Chandlee Turner founded the business in 1902, and it now works on some of the most significant projects in the nation. The organization works on 1,500 projects annually with roughly 10,000 employees.

The following are a few of Turner’s most notable works:

New York’s Madison Square Garden

Allston, Massachusetts’s Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex

MLS Stadium for the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio

Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, and the inpatient tower at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio

Betchel

Despite holding the top rank for five years, from 2011 to 2021, Bechtel is currently the second-largest construction business in the US. The business focuses on project management, engineering, and construction. Warren Bechtel founded the business in 1898, and it is currently based in Reston, Virginia.

Bechtel has undertaken the following construction projects:

Nevada’s Clark County and the Hoover Dam

city of London’s City Airport

Sydney Metro (Australia), Sydney Crossrail (England), and

Pennsylvania’s Hummel Combined Cycle Power Plant, Shamokin Dam

Suppliers and contractors interested in working with Bechtel will be pleased to learn that 96% of its projects have reported no payment concerns in the past year. Bechtel receives a good Payment Score thanks to their payment policies.

Bringing in $16.8 billion

Office location: Reston, Virginia

Ownership: Private

Fluor

Revenues totaled $11.7 billion.

New contracts: $9 billion

Stock Code: FLR

The construction company Fluor is situated in Irving, Texas. The company, which was established in 1912 by Swiss immigrants, started small but today employs more than 40,000 people worldwide, with offices on all continents but Antarctica.

Projects by Fluor that are noteworthy include:

Alaska Gordie Howe International Bridge, Detroit River, Buddha Tower, California Trans-Alaska Pipeline, Chicago, Illinois, modernization of the CTA Red and Purple Lines

California’s San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

Fluor has a “C” Payment Score, and some contractors have complained about issues with payment delays of 90 days or more. However, because there are so few evaluations, it is unclear how quickly Fluor pays its invoices.

Kiewit

Floure revenue is $8.2 billion

Headquarters: Nebraska, Omaha

Owned by the employees

Prior year’s ranking: 5

High-profile projects include the $5 billion LNG export plant in Louisiana and the $1.4 billion light rail expansion in the Seattle area.

Interesting fact: Peter Kiewit and Andrew Kiewit founded Kiewit Brothers, a masonry construction business, in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1884.

Whiting-Turner Contractors Inc.

Logo for Whiting-Turner

$8.7 billion in total revenue

$9.5 billion in new contracts

The symbol for Stock: Private

A construction firm established in Baltimore, Maryland, called The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, prioritizes projects in the commercial, education, healthcare, technology, life sciences, and transportation sectors. Only operating in the US, Whiting-Turner has 50 facilities from Massachusetts to Hawaii. According to Forbes, it’s also one of the biggest privately owned companies in the nation.

The biggest projects are;