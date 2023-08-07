When you go online nowadays, chances are that you will see many apps and websites offering you the opportunity to invest in stocks.

After all, you no longer have to have those once important Wall Street connections to be a stock trader or investor, and, interestingly, a lot of it is instinct anyway!

However, there are some investments that you can make which are simply bound to increase or at least retain their value. Some of the most commonly known investments to do this include precious metals like gold and silver. It may not seem unusual to invest in a company, as this is the sole base of Wall Street for most people, yet there is one company that is continuing to grow with little slowing down that may still get a chuckle when it is suggested as an investment; Lego!

Who doesn’t love Lego? Most people had a set as children, and if they didn’t, they likely knew someone who did. In 2023, it is an investment that is bound to grow, yet, for some reason, many new investors avoid it.

So, whether you are new to the stock market or simply want to learn a bit more about Lego, here are some of the best reasons to invest in it this year.

Historically Appreciating Value

As mentioned before, most people have heard of Lego and have owned at least one set of the infamous build blocks.

Historically, Lego sets have been found to appreciate in value over time, with some vintage Lego sets being sold on eBay and other platforms for well over $50,000! That’s a lot of money! So, it stands to reason that this brand is likely to appreciate in value in the stock market, making a Lego investment a good one to make, as it is unlikely to disappear overnight.

Strong Brand

This feeds into the last point, but when it comes to buying stock or investments, branding is everything, and Lego certainly has a worldwide brand that is recognizable around the world. Indeed, almost every movie and TV show ever made has a Lego set, and even some rock bands have them too, such as Limp Bizkit!

Anyway, the collaboration with famous shows and bands advertises that this is a brand that is truly worth something, meaning that this investment is one of the most likely to grow and be stable.

Quality and Limited Supplies

As most collectors know, a lot of the Lego sets come in limited supply, with some being limited to under 10,000. This scarcity of the product drives up the value, making it a better investment to make on Wall Street simply because it is a sought-after product. As well as this, the quality of Lego has only continued to grow, with the plastics being as appealing as ever, as well as being incredibly sturdy (ask anyone who has stepped on a Lego brick!)

Potential

It is fair to say that when a new film is released, one of the first things to appear on shelves the world over is the Lego set. As mentioned before, this showcases how relevant the brand continues to be, as well as advertising its global reach.

In 2023, this brand has extensive potential to grow, making any investment now the most likely to yield good results in the future. Remember, if the stock value does drop, you can always sell it! With Lego, however, this is unlikely, and it has, in fact, been one of the most stable plastic or toy-based investments to make over the last ten years.

Last Thought

Yes, Lego is an icon, with many people linking it to happy childhoods and fun times with their friends. However, if you see any investment for what it is, even if it is linked to a kids’ toy, it is a risk. As such, it is always best to consider the investment’s pros and cons to ensure you are comfortable investing in it. If you have any concerns, it can be worth making some inquiries to investment professionals, like financial advisors or stock brokers, to see whether or not now is the right time to take the plunge and invest.

Indeed, it may be worth diversifying your portfolio, especially if you are new to trading, so you have a better chance of getting a return on your investment, allowing you to make some money, rather than sinking it all into one area and increasing the chance of losses. Ultimately, investing in Lego is up to you.