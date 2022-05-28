Tree removal service is the last resort for many homeowners. After all, removing a tree from your property means you’re responsible for finding a new place to plant it and filling the hole in your landscape left behind by its absence.

Most homeowners have no idea how to go about this process and are dissatisfied with the results. And that’s not always an easy process to go through, as anyone trying to replant a tree may know. The following signs should tell you that you must call a professional tree removal service when your tree becomes hazardous or just simply out of control:

1. Overgrown Tree Branches

While you must allow plenty of space for tree branches to grow and reach their natural size, this may not always happen. Some components may produce so large that they begin to lean over your home and hit your roof or a window. If this happens, you will have to call a tree removal service to remove the branches from your property.

2. Tree Limbs Falling from the Tree

Boulders and contorted branches fall from trees to grow and reach a certain height, so you need to take action before the problem worsens. However, most professionals will only remove the entire limbs of trees without damaging the roots and other parts. If you have any doubts about this, you may want to contact a reputable company such as Kleber C’s Danbury Tree Service to help you with your problem.

3. Broken Branches are Dangerous

A broken branch can be hazardous if you leave it on your property. Once a component is broken, it won’t have any support holding it in place and will fall in the slightest wind or earthquake. This type of problem could lead to further damage to your property, so calling a professional tree removal service may be necessary.

4. Borer Worms Infesting Your Tree

Borer worms eat away at the core of your tree, which causes its leaves to wither or fall off the branches and eventually take root from the ground when it reaches a certain point. You cannot always find out if your tree has started to show these symptoms even before they become troublesome. However, depending on the type of trees you own, these characteristics may create problems for your entire property.

5. Hollow Trees Need to Be Cut Down

Hollow trees are a danger to all individuals that come near them. After all, birds use these holes as nests for their young, and other small animals may find these hollows cozy places to hide during winter. This may be the case, but you should look at it to see if the problem is too severe for you to handle without professional help.

If you notice the above issues with your tree, then it is time for you to contact a tree removal company. You should call a trusted and reputed company to help you with your problem and ensure that your property is safe from harm.