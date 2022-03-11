Criminal prosecution goes through multiple stages. It begins with arrest and completes at a point that goes through trial. In most criminal cases, the person accepts the plea bargain provided by the prosecution. In a plea bargain, the person selects to plead guilty even before the trial begins. It can be in exchange for minor sentences or dismissal on fewer charges.

As an average individual, you must know these stages because defending your case is not that easy. You may require the help of learned and experienced lawyers who know how to protect your case and bring you a desirable outcome.

Arrest

Criminal prosecution begins with an arrest by cops. The officer may arrest an individual when they observe that the individual has committed a crime, has probable cause to believe that you have committed a crime, and has an arrest warrant to make the arrest. After this stage, the person gets booked for the suspect. After completing the booking procedure, they place the individual in custody.

Bail

If an individual under police custody comes up with bail, the person has to pay the amount in exchange for release. Release based on bail is contingent where the individual will have to appear on the scheduled court date. Bail is granted to an individual, depending on the severity of the crime. In most cases, they don’t even get bail.

Arraignment

When the suspect makes the first court appearance, it is called an arraignment. During this process, the judges read the charges against the defendant, and the person selects to plead guilty, no consent or not guilty. The judges then review the defendant’s bail and then decide on the dates of future proceedings.

Preliminary hearing

The government gets criminal charges in multiple ways. It can be by bail of information or any other procedure. In federal systems, cases come through indictment. States are free to use any process. Grand juries and preliminary hearings help establish the probable cause of the lawsuit. If there is no discovery of the probable cause, the defendant does not get compelled to stand for trial.

Pre-trial motion

Yes, you do have a pre-trial motion. The defense and prosecution bring these. It can resolve the final issue and establish the testimony and evidence.

Trial procedure

Every individual has heard about the term trial. In this stage, the jury or judges find the person guilty or not. The lawyers defend the case and put forward the evidence in this stage. The judges and juries then take the ultimate decision and declare a person guilty or not. The jury decides by closing and opening sentences, cross-examination, and examination.

