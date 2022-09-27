Invented by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis, the ‘blue jean’ was patented in 1873 and its popularity shows no signs of waning. With its ability to be dressed up or down and be worn across all age groups, jeans are a staple garment in men’s wardrobes across the world.

While many people stick with the same plain style year after year, the jean has now developed into a highly fashionable garment with a wide variety of fits and styles available. So, if you’re looking for ways to improve your jeans game, look no further.

The five most common types of jeans are:

Flared

Slim

Regular

Relaxed

Skinny

Flared

Seeing a resurgence in popularity, the flare jean is back in fashion and more stylish than ever before. If you haven’t tried a pair yet, here’s why you need to check them out:

Retro Cool – Dating back to the 1940’s and the funk filled 70’s, flared jeans just ooze cool.

Comfortable – Looser fitting and more comfortable than skinny and slim legged jeans, especially in hot weather.

Flattering – They suit most body types and leg shapes.

Be Different – Flares are the most distinctive jean style there is, allowing you to stand out and stamp your own style on your look.

Dress Up or Down – A great choice for any wardrobe, they offer a variety of outfit choices making them the perfect garment for dressing up or down.

Looks Great With:

Partner with a pair of boots and a slim fitting shirt to get that classic look, or go casual and try sneakers, t-shirt and jacket.

Slim

As the name suggests, slim fit jeans are less baggy than traditional jeans, and boast a narrower leg opening. Neither too tight nor too loose, they hug your body without being skin-tight. This gives them a more tailored look and adds definition to your figure – perfect if you have a slim or athletic build.

Despite the slim fit, they are super comfortable and don’t restrict movement in any way.

Looks Great With:

Combine with a crisp white tight-fitting shirt and smart shoes or dress down and pair with a fitted polo shirt and sneakers.

Skinny

The latest invention of the jean, skinny jeans are a flattering fit that accentuates men’s figures, providing a smart tailored look. A tighter fit than slim fit, these jeans have a tapered leg opening and are skinny from the hip down.

They’re perfect for showing off your lean frame but they aren’t as comfortable as other styles, despite the stretch material that is often used in their manufacture.

Looks Great With:

Skinny jeans are great for showing off your footwear, so pair with a smart pair of shoes or boots, plus a blazer or sweater – but keep it fitted to avoid looking top heavy.

Regular

The original blue jeans. These are straight leg jeans, usually with a mid-rise.

Neither too loose or too tight

Allow unrestricted movement

Comfortable

Fit most body shapes and sizes

The Classic jean

Looks Great With:

Look no further than a classic white T-shirt and sneakers.

Relaxed

Relaxed fit jeans are looser than regular jeans and provide plenty of space in the seat, crotch, and thigh, meaning they won’t be tight against your legs.

Comfort

Freedom of movement

90’s Classic

More of a casual fit or ‘blue-collar’ worker jean – thanks to their looser fitting – relaxed fit jeans can be dressed up but are not as smart as skinny or slim.

Looks Great With:

A suit jacket or casual blazer, or loose-fitting t-shirt, but be careful not to go too baggy and lose your shape. Team it with smart sneakers or boots.

Fashion is always changing but the jean remains a staple part of people’s wardrobes thanks to it’s classic looks. Whether it’s flared, slim, regular, relaxed or skinny, jeans are always in style.