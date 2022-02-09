When you add an adjustable bed frame along with a sleep-inducing memory foam mattress, it makes the bed ready and complete to support better health. The new-age moveable bed base isn’t just meant for the hospitals. In fact, when you get one home for yourself, it can enhance your sleep experience and can also enhance many health problems. It will also motivate you to make great lifestyle enhancements.

If you are in two minds about choosing an adjustable bed or frame, you can refer to the following advantages.

1. It helps to bring down back pain

Enabling the mattress to get adjusted both on foot and the head will provide your back a surface for sleeping which assists the spine by reducing pressure on your sciatic nerve. Placing the base enables one person to sleep easily on their back, as the surface matches the contouring of the body as much as possible. Medical ailments like sciatica are an outcome of the nerve being limited to the base of the spine and it can improve.

When you slant the head by about 45-degrees, it helps to relieve the lower back compression and brings down the pain. Also, the angled head enables for averting neck aches by offering a correct assistive platform substituting the requirement of several pillows. You can raise the bed foot, which will make the knees bend and levitate the legs, which takes off unwanted pressure from the spine.

2. Helps to bring down asthma, snoring, and sleep apnea

The cause of snoring is lying flat, as the neck places added mass on your windpipe that closes it and ends up making the snoring noise. When you lift your head using the adjustable head, gravity will ensure that weight gets off your windpipe and it will bring down the snoring.

Like snoring, even asthma and sleep apnea are called breathing issues, which can be reduced by using an adjustable bed. When you sleep at an angled position, it enhances the airflow and brings down the obstructions in the nasal passage, resulting in an uninterrupted and healthier sleep. When people lay down flat, the oxygen gets limited and can flow freely for minimizing the chances of an asthma attack. Additionally, the sinus pressure will get relieved when the head gets lifted.

3. Reduced heartburn and acid reflux

Even the people who don’t sleep having a full stomach can have acid heartburn and acid reflux. Lying flat on a mattress makes the stomach acids reach the esophagus, resulting in heartburn and acid reflux. It has been seen that a head incline of six to eight inches will allow the acid to stay in your stomach and not reach the throat. It leads to better digestion and sleep.

4. Helps to ease insomnia

The people who have insomnia are searching for the magic solution to attain a night that gets filled with serene dreams. Regardless of insomnia getting caused by an anxious mind or any pain, when you have an adjustable bed, it can provide several options for comfort and allow you to sleep better. When you get the best bed position, it can enhance oxygen and blood circulation to help a person sleep faster and better.

These are some of the advantages of opting in for an adjustable bed. Now that you are aware of it you can make an informed decision.