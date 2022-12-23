According to the American Pet Products Association’s National Pet Owners Survey this year, 70% of American homes, or approximately 90.5 million families, own a pet.

Puppies are adorable and exciting additions to any home. Those who grow up with dogs grow up to be calmer and less reactive around animals than those who don’t.

Getting a puppy also has an unparalleled capacity for unconditional love. From being responsible to needing attention, taking care of and training your new puppy can be time-consuming.

But all of this effort is something that will be so very worth it. Because of the puppies’ cuteness, playing, and unconditional affection, puppies, quickly become everyone in the family’s hearts.

Keep reading to learn how having a puppy can be the best decision you’ve ever made.

Positive Impact on Mental and Physical Health

Having a pet keeps us more active and can provide an outlet for physical activity outside an organized gym. Caring for a puppy also encourages us to be outside with our pets, which can positively impact our physical health and potentially reduce the risk of obesity. A puppy also helps combat loneliness by providing unconditional friendship and comfort.

You can also enhance safety and security, as having a pet can scare potential intruders away. All of these reasons demonstrate how getting a puppy can positively impact our mental and physical health.

Unconditional Love and Companionship

When you bring the pup home, you become their world, and they are devoted to you. This unconditional love can provide comfort in times of stress and sadness and a feeling of contentment. They provide joy in their quirks, unconditional love and adoration, and endless tail wags in greeting.

They also serve as loyal companions on outings and are always underneath your feet, waiting for affection. Puppy care provides a lifetime of memories, love, and friendship.

Enjoyable Training Experiences

Training a puppy provides opportunities for bonding between the puppy and its owner, improving the closer relationship between the two. When preparing your puppy, you can teach things such as walking on a leash, sitting, and coming when called. With patience and consistency, these training experiences become more enjoyable.

Sometimes, there are certain behaviors we need help understanding. Through training, you can learn the facts about dogs and the answer to some questions, like why dogs lick your feet.

Fostering Responsibility

Fostering a puppy in the home can help children develop empathy and compassion for animals and teach them essential life lessons about caregiving. Fostering a puppy also will help the foster pet to become socialized and used to around people and other animals.

In addition, getting a puppy is an incredible way to give an animal a chance at a new life since many animals in shelters need a loving home. Fostering a puppy is a great way to give back to the animal community.

Consider Getting a Puppy to Always Feel at Ease

Getting a puppy is a great way to bring joy to your life and your puppy’s life. Not only do puppies make great companions, but they can also help to keep you active, provide emotional support, and bring unconditional love to your home. Take the first step today and consider getting a puppy, as this decision will leave you with no regrets.

If you're looking for someone to welcome you home with tail wags and sloppy kisses, consider bringing a puppy into your life today.