It doesn’t matter what kind of money we use — paper or digital, it needs to be stored somewhere. In the first case, we use our usual wallets to carry money with us or more reliable devices such as safes. However, to keep a cryptocurrency that doesn’t have a physical embodiment, you need to create storage in a virtual environment to protect coins from other users. People use the best bitcoin wallets to store and use Bitcoins.

The choice of the best wallets for Bitcoin for storing and sending cryptocurrency is influenced by:

Anonymity;

Price;

Popularity;

Convenience when making a transaction;

Safety.

Best Bitcoin Wallets for Today

The paramount convenience of the best Bitcoin wallets is that you can conduct transactions from different devices. Still, you should be careful when choosing a wallet. If you don’t want to worry about the safety of your Bitcoins, choose the best services where you can store your cryptocurrency. The following list contains the best cryptocurrency wallets with numerous additional features.

This is one of the best BTC wallets that support many coins in addition to BTC: ETH, XRP, Tether, LTC, and others. A high level of security, minimal commissions for the sale and purchase of coins, and the possibility of exchanging tokens at the current rate are the advantages of this wallet.

Also, the platform has an app for convenient deposit management. There are a lot of positive reviews on Google Play and the Apple Store about this application.

2. Blockchain

This is also the best mobile Bitcoin wallet. It supports BTC and ETH tokens, has a simple and intuitive interface, and features three security levels. Among the shortcomings, there is support for only two digital coins.

Blockchain is very popular. Millions of accounts are registered in the service. Transactions of massive amounts are carried out through it. Email identification, two-step authentication, seed-phrase, and other modern methods are responsible for the security of asset storage.

3. Rahakott

This web-based cryptocurrency wallet works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Zikesh, etc. The service provides a high level of anonymity and has a built-in exchanger. However, users are not provided with private keys, which is a disadvantage of the service. The Rahakott multicurrency wallet has several interface languages. This increases the usability of the service for beginners. Thousands of transactions go through the service every day, and many users leave positive reviews about this web wallet.

This list of top Bitcoin wallets will be useful to you and help you choose the best tool for storing BTC. Choose proven and reliable Bitcoin wallets because a frivolous attitude towards this issue can lead to financial losses.