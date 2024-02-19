Between 2002 and 2021, the number of motorcycles registered in the US doubled, which suggests a steadily growing interest in this mode of transportation. Considering that technology’s made it much safer to be on the road with other motorists, it’s surprising that people are flocking to become motorcyclists.

However, there are dangers on the road that can impact your safety. And before you start riding, you should be aware of them. That way, you’ll be prepared for anything headed your way.

What Hazards Might a Motorcyclist Encounter?

First of all, you’ll most likely encounter reckless drivers, as in any other state. Some people may speed or drive aggressively, which can put you in danger. Even distracted drivers can be harmful, as they may not be attentive to your actions.

But what else can you expect as a motorcyclist in Arizona?

Extreme Temperatures

Arizona’s desert climate means that temperatures can soar to extreme levels, especially during the summer months. High temperatures can lead to discomfort, dehydration, and heatstroke.

Make sure you check the weather and prepare adequately before heading out on rides.

Sudden Weather Changes

Weather conditions in Arizona can change rapidly, particularly in mountainous regions. You may encounter sudden rain showers, thunderstorms, snow, and dust storms.

Again, check the weather report before you head out. If there are haboobs (dust storms) or other bad weather conditions expected, consider postponing your trip until things clear up.

Impaired Visibility

Certain parts of the state (particularly the desert highways) may have long stretches with limited visibility due to curves, hills, or vegetation. You should anticipate these conditions and adjust your speed and position accordingly.

Blowing Debris

High winds aren’t uncommon in Arizona, particularly in the desert regions. Blowing debris such as sand, gravel, or tumbleweeds can be hazardous and potentially cause you to lose control or damage the bike.

Uneven Road Surfaces

Arizona’s roads may have uneven surfaces, potholes, cracks, and other imperfections, particularly in rural areas. These can cause you to lose control or get into accidents, so be extra aware if you see road maintenance.

If you're ever in an accident, get the assistance of motorcycle accident lawyers. They can help you get fair compensation for biker injuries.

Wildlife

The state is home to diverse wildlife, including deer, coyotes, and other creatures. Keep in mind that they were here first, so you have to be considerate of their homes.

Collisions with wildlife can be dangerous for you, especially during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours when animals are more active. Be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for sudden movements from wildlife.

Be Prepared for These Arizona Road Hazards

Now you know the answer to the question, “What hazards might a motorcyclist encounter?”

When you’re on your motorcycle, other motorists, the road, the weather, and wildlife can all work against you. So make sure you’re riding defensively, as it can be your life on the line. And should anything happen, contact a reputable lawyer to ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

