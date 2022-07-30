The ease of riding with an electric bike is becoming highly sought after. Electric bikes have become popular among people of all kinds of riding styles. Whether you are looking for a commuter, cruiser, or off-roader, everyone wants a comfortable ride.

Different styles of riding on different terrains bring unique challenges to the riding experience. Electric bikes make long rides and difficult terrain more enjoyable and simpler. Which electric bike has the longest range?

Types of Electric Bikes

While all electric bikes feature a motor and a battery pack, the number of designs, styles, and builds of electric bikes are diverse. What will you need your electric bike for? Are you tackling a simple trip to the grocery store on a flat road or a climb up a mountain? There are several types of electric bikes, each designed for a different purpose, and you will find the best electric bike for your needs. Your riding style will determine the type of bike you will want or need. The name of the bike style says it all.

Cruiser

Designed best for recreational riding on smooth, flat terrain and paved paths. They have wide tires and suspension systems to absorb shock. The cruiser features a classic design and sturdy build and is well-suited for sightseeing, light exercise, beach rides, and tourists looking to do some sightseeing. Is this your first electric bike, and are you looking for something simple and manageable to get you started? The cruiser might be a great choice.

Commuter

This style is meant for those who want to go fast, run errands, or get where they need to go. They have narrow tires and comfortable seats built for speed. They are often lightweight and nimble and perform at their best on pavement or other smooth surfaces. Their battery life is often quite strong, lending them to longer rides and increased range. Perfect for rides to work!

Mountain – Off Road

This style is built tough for off-road rough terrains, such as mountains and wilderness trails. They generally have wide tires and flat handlebars. Rugged, tough, heavy, and powerful, the build and motor of the mountain electric bike are designed to tackle hills, slopes, dirt, and gravel. Electric bikes in this category often boast superior output and durability, and some of the toughest and most powerful can reach performance levels similar to those of a scooter or a moped.

Road

Comparable in design to cruiser-style bikes, designed for similar terrain. They have narrow tires and are lightweight overall, with drop handlebars for fast riding. The aesthetic of the road electric bike may immediately remind you of the racers used by professional bikers in competitions. Electric bikes in this category are great for serious sportsmen, those looking for maximum speed, and those who bike competitively.

Which Type of Electric Bike has the Longest Range?

Many would think that cruisers with pedal assist would get your longest range. That is not the case. They generally have the smallest battery because they are designed for assistance only. In general, the cruisers get the shortest range at roughly 20 miles per charge.

It has been found that your longest-range electric bike is actually an adventure, off-road style bike. This bike has a super light carbon fiber frame. These bikes also have long travel suspension systems for rock handling and a dual removable battery.

Off-road electric bikes are also built to endure rougher surfaces, ride all day, and take more of a beating. This generally gives them a stronger motor and a longer-lasting battery pack to be able to handle the intensity of a mountain ride while getting you back home with power left over.

So which of the off-road mountain electric bikes will get you the longest range?

This is your longest-range electric bike. It candle handle 35 miles throttle-only on one charge and over 100 miles with a careful combination of throttle and pedaling at optimal operation.

An optimal operation is an average-weight person using power at about 15 mph. The optimal operation rate is not its maximum speed, as the bike can go faster or slower based on the throttle and pedaling. Rather, optimal operation simply averages out rider weight and an average speed to let you know the conditions under which the bike will get the best range.

Features

This bike has some amazing features. It’s rugged, sturdy, has amazing power output, and is built tough to last for years. With superior craftsmanship and a high-performance motor, this bike can get you just about anywhere that you may need to travel.

It has 1000 Wh batteries, allowing for long rage rides through various terrains. Its top speed is 20 mph, making it comparable to a light moped as far as speed and performance.

With 120 nm of torque, you can get up any hill over any ledge or log with ease. An 8-speed geared hub allows for reliable shifting. The Rambo Pursuit also comes with an LCD of speed, battery power, trip odometer, and lifetime odometer to give you a maximum amount of useful information at a glance.

Disadvantages

The biggest disadvantage to this bike is the $3,499 price tag. That’s a bit high, but you are paying for quality, distance, and a lifetime of optimal use, too. If you crank this electric bike to its top throttle speeds, you will only get about 35 miles with throttle alone. So, to really get the longest ride out of this electric bike, as with any such bike, a mix of pedal and throttle as well as careful planning will get you farthest.

It has a 34-inch minimum seat height, which will make riding this bike a serious challenge for shorter riders. The stand-over height, at 31 inches, makes this bike ideal for someone that is at least 6 feet tall. It is not ideal for anyone that may not be slightly above average height.

Pedal Away

After a lot of research and experimentation, it has been found that the Rambo Pursuit is the longest-range bike. This bike is easily usable on all types of terrain. The strength and craftsmanship of this unique and high-end ride should bring you years of joy, exercise, and faithful performance if your electric bike is well cared for.

It is important to remember that you aren’t going to get maximum distances on full throttle. To get the most out of this bike, you will have to pedal. The features of this bike are all amazing, and it comes highly recommended across the biking world. You can use it for cruising, commuting, or off-road riding. Whatever your style may be, just remember to enjoy your ride and have fun.

About the author:

Trevor Fenner is the founder of Electric Bike Paradise, the #1 online retailer of electric bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, electric golf caddies, and solar kits, and trolling motors. Trevor has been selling bicycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters online since 2010 and eventually established Electric Bike Paradise in late 2013 when he happened to meet a car enthusiast that introduced him to electric bikes. Trevor spent time searching for electric bikes online but couldn’t find a website that offered a wide selection of electric bikes, scooters, and informational articles. That is why he decided to start a website where everyone can shop conveniently, browse buying guides, and read educational posts. The website is called Electric Bike Paradise.