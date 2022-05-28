Data breaches continue to remain a global issue for many businesses. Organizations that are victims of a cyberattack must spend large sums of money to recover from the incidents. According to an International Business Machines (IBM) report, in 2021, the average overall cost of a data breach was USD 4.24 million, the highest total cost in the report’s 17-year history.

One of the best ways to prevent a data breach is using a proxy server for cyber protection. So, what is a proxy server?

A proxy server is an extra layer of security that acts as an intermediary between your servers and external traffic to protect your businesses from data breaches. As data breach costs continue to rise, businesses need to take proactive measures and use proxy servers for protection.

Anonymizes Users

Proxy servers change the IP addresses of users to keep their identities safe. This prevents hackers from accessing a specific device on a network for criminal purposes. An IP address can reveal sensitive information about you, such as your geolocation. Hiding the IP address promotes anonymity and prevents personal information from ending up in the wrong hands.

Anonymity is also helpful for individuals who need to protect their identity at work. A proxy server also makes it possible for businesses to communicate with their clients without the risk of information leaks safely.

Improves Security

A proxy server acts as a firewall between your systems and the internet to prevent criminals from infiltrating your computer or network. A proxy server isn’t the only security blanket you need, but it can play a critical role in reducing cybersecurity threats. Thanks to proxy servers, any web-based software where your data resides is inaccessible to hackers.

Limits Internet Usage

If you are concerned about how much time you or your employees spend online on non-work activities, a proxy might provide an efficient solution. Proxy servers can limit internet use in your organization to reduce access to unsafe websites that could attract malware and viruses. A proxy server can block restricted devices that can access your organization’s network and block unwanted content.

Access to Geo-Restricted Content

A lot of online content is often inaccessible due to geo-restrictions because of network and copyright regulations. A proxy server hides your IP address, enabling you to access geo-restricted websites.

If your business wants to enter a particular market in a different region, you can bypass geo-restrictions by using a proxy. This may allow you to broaden your market scope and increase your market share to generate higher revenues.

Increased Connection Speed

A proxy server balances web traffic by storing your data on a different web server, reducing the risk of overcrowding the server. A proxy server can cache frequently accessed files, compress multiple files, and remove ads from specific websites. This allows your connection to be more secure and perform faster.

Using a proxy server can add value to your business by keeping your identity safe, increasing your chances of expanding your target market, and improving connection speed. But, choosing the wrong proxy can lead to further problems for your organization. Choose a reputable company to enjoy the benefits and eliminate the risks.