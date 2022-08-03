The front door is the entrance to your home. In good condition, it warmly welcomes loved ones and guests into your home. However, when your front door is in bad condition, it’s like a subconscious message to visitors that the house they’re about to enter isn’t comfortable or well cared for, but has been allowed to fall into disrepair with little notice.

Front doors are the first close-up impression people get of a house, so it should be a priority to make sure it’s kept in good condition. Here are several reasons why it’s time to get a new front door.

Match Your Style

There’s a good chance the front door of your home is the same one that was there when you moved in. Even if you did install it, it’s probably been a while, and your tastes may have changed. Choosing a new front door allows you to personalize it to your new preferences. There are many different options available from custom door companies in London to suit various tastes, making it easy to get exactly what you’re looking for.

Promote Curb Appeal

Even if you’re not planning to sell your home anytime soon, keeping up with curb appeal is a great idea. For one thing, if you do sell your house at some point down the line, you won’t have to scramble to get everything in good shape, as it already will be.

However, a new front door is an excellent investment if you plan to sell your house. In addition to the high curb appeal value, studies have shown that a new steel front door can garner a 101.8 per cent return on investment.

Increased Security

When a front door looks shabby, it’s a sign of neglect. Plus, an entry in disrepair is easier to break into. Whereas a newly installed front door not only looks more secure, which is in itself a deterrent to burglars, it is more secure. Newer doors have more features than decade-old models like multi-point door locking.

Better Energy Efficiency

A door isn’t just there to let people come in and out; it’s also meant to prevent outdoor elements from entering and indoor elements from escaping. If your door is warped or has air leaks, it’s probably not doing a good job. Ask yourself if you tend to get chills when walking close to your door in the winter or if you have to pump up the air conditioner more than you should in the summer. If so, it likely means your door is lacking in energy efficiency.

A newer door will have better-insulating properties and be more effective at keeping your home at the temperature you desire without letting air escape. Not only is investing in energy efficiency good for the planet, but it will also allow you to feel more comfortable in your house and see lower energy bills.

These four reasons to get a new front door have wide-reaching benefits that help make your home more valuable, comfortable, personalized, and secure. Do yourself a favor and start looking at new front doors today.