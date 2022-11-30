It smells musty, dank, damp, earthy, and altogether unpleasant. That’s mold and it can quickly ruin the look of your home. But mold is more than just an eyesore—it can also be a health hazard. So how does mold form, and how can you prevent it from taking over?

Mold thrives in warm, damp places. It loves humidity, heat, and moisture. So here we gathered all the tips on preventing mold from growing in your home.

Let’s learn more about why molds grow and where they come from.

What is mold?

Put mold as a type of fungus. It’s scientifically known as microscopic organisms that require moisture and organic material to survive and grow. Mold can be found anywhere—from the kitchen sink to the shower and even on walls.

Why do molds grow?

Mold loves to grow in places where there is warm, moist air. In the home, mold can often be found around windows, bathrooms, and basements – these areas where mold spores can easily find food and water sources. Mold also grows when high humidity levels, such as during a storm or flood.

Where do they come from?

Mold spores are always present in the air, both indoors and outdoors. When mold finds a food source—like wood, paper, or any organic material—it can quickly grow and spread.

MOLD PREVENTION TIPS

Keep indoor humidity levels below 50%.

Use a dehumidifier in damp areas, vent bathrooms, dryers, and other moisture-generating sources to the outside.

Fix all plumbing leaks and other water problems as soon as possible.

Fixing your pipes and other mould-causing sources is one of the best ways to prevent mold from growing and spreading.

Clean up moldy areas with a diluted bleach solution or detergent and water

Use mold removal products such as mold inhibitors, mold removers, and fungicides to kill existing mold growths.

These can help reduce the presence of mold spores in the air and prevent mold from growing back. Mold prevention requires effort, but these steps will help keep mold away from your home.

Call for Professional help

Call for Mold Removal Professionals when needed! When mold growth becomes extensive, it might be time to call in the experts. Professional mold removal services can help you assess the mold situation and get rid of mold safely and permanently by using advanced techniques such as biocides, sealants, dehumidification, and air filtration systems.

Conclusion

Mold growth is a serious issue, and mold prevention should be taken seriously. Follow these preventive tips to reduce the potential of mold in your home or office. If mold growth has become extensive, it’s best to leave it up to the professionals for mold removal!