Springleaf Modern in Singapore’s Upper Thomson district is an enticing one for the undecided, divided whether to reside in urban excitement or nature’s embrace, and if you’re coming from out of town, the 11-storey apartment is an even more tempting option. This condominium is not so much in a cramped city central area nor somewhere in the remote suburbs—minutes away from the Springleaf MRT station for easy access to Singapore’s center, while the presence of the Springleaf Nature Park and MacRitchie Reservoir at its doorstep encourages you to switch the city traffic sound for birds chirping.

Springleaf Modern is developed by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings to combine glamorous modern living with the natural touch of accessibility. The 940-unit development features contemporary architecture and sustainable attributes, and includes a 50-metre pool and sky terraces to suit diverse preferences.

Why Choose Springleaf?

Springleaf Modern strikes a perfect harmony between city living and greenery, a combination hard to come by in most places. Home to residents thriving from the unrivalled convenience and tranquillity.

Great location

Upper Thomson is a desirable neighborhood. It is surrounded by shops, cafes, and restaurants. Right next to Springleaf MRT Station, mere 184 meters from twin condos. That is only a 2-minute walk away. It is also convenient for going to work or tourist places.

Nature everywhere

There are lots of beautiful parks and grassy areas nearby. MacRitchie Reservoir and Windsor Nature Park are just a few minutes’ drive away. You are free to hike all day, jog, or simply recline outside. Nature is never far away in this part of the world.

Designed for comfort

The units at Springleaf Modern are a mix of styles with typological effectiveness. The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light. Comfort and warmth are at a premium in open-plan spaces. Subpar finishes in individual homes cost a little extra but will make them feel low-quality and non-durable overall.

Family-friendly features

Springleaf Modern is a quintessential family home with thoughtful design. If you’re a busy parent, an on-site childcare center is your friend! Anderson Primary, Raffles Institution, etc. are top schools around. It’s ideal for kids in a safe and friendly community.

Modern amenities

To each their own at Springleaf Modern: there’s no end to the activities on hand. Unwind by the 50m lap pool or the barbecue pavilions. Get in your workout at a fully equipped fitness center. Location has their children’s play areas as well. This development has something to offer for all types of buyers.

Why it’s unique

Few projects strike that balance between natural beauty and urban life like Springleaf Modern.

Eco-friendly living

Springleaf Modern was purposefully designed for sustainability. The environmental impact is reduced thanks to eco-friendly materials. Smart technology / Features for residents to manage home efficientl.y Easily manage everything from lighting to security.

Affordable pricing

Having purchased the land at a great price, this in turn affords us the opportunity to create land prices that are appealing to buyers. Costs are estimated between $1,800 and $2,200 per square foot. This represents fantastic value for the booming Upper Thomson area.

How it compares

Springleaf Modern and Robertson Opus are both exciting new developments. Riverside luxury in Robertson Quay catering to city professionals, but Springleaf Modern gears towards nature, family-friendly, and affordability. Springleaf Modern is ideal for those who value peace, greenery, and community spirit.

Seamless connections

This condo features unparalleled connectivity to all the major locales. Nearest MRT: Springleaf MRT station (1 min walk). Prominent expressway, CTE, and SLE ensure smooth passage as well. These differentiators make it an ultra-convenient location for busy lifestyles.

Community-focused living

Social spaces bring residents together. Beautiful sky gardens and clubhouses where we can have gatherings. Here a tight-knit community is nourished here, with it being an inviting place to live.

Final thoughts

Springleaf Modern boasts the best of both worlds, providing an elusive urban-nature harmony. Located in an area that combines convenience with luxury amenities and a commitment to sustainable living means that you can enjoy an active and serene lifestyle. This development has all of the above if you are a busy professional looking for convenience or a family that enjoys the outdoors and values education.

With the evolution of Singapore over the years, Springleaf Modern is an innovative development that provides the best of living, catering to nature-loving city dwellers who do not want to have to make the sacrifice between the vibrancy of the city and the tranquillity that only nature can bring. This is a slogan of a company but it sounds like— A style redefined — more than a home.