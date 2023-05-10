From majestic churches and cathedrals to impressive museums and theatres, buildings are part of the art that makes up the world. For those who are interested in architecture, it can be easily spotted if a building has had a lot of creative input designed to ‘wow’ its inhabitants or if it has been duplicated just to serve a purpose.

That being said, the design of a building is about more than just aesthetics – it will also impact functionality, sustainability, and the overall experience of being inside one. Because of this, this article will take a look at why the design of a building is important. Let’s get into it!

Functionality

First off, a well-designed building should have a layout that is practical for whatever it is going to be used for. The building’s purpose should be reflected in its design, which might include features such as spaces designated for specific activities, meeting rooms, and showrooms for example. It is also important to note that a design that reflects the functionality of its intended purpose should also, in theory, make it easier to navigate.

For instance, a hospital with a well-designed layout can aid care by improving patient outcomes which could be done by allowing medical staff to work more efficiently, reducing wait times, and improving overall patient satisfaction – just to name a few. If you are looking to design a building, go online and search “civil engineering firms near me” to find specialists who can help.

Sustainability

The environmental impact of everything is under scrutiny right now, and the design of a building is not exempt.

Buildings that are designed with sustainability in mind can help reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and ultimately save money on utility costs which is always a big plus. It is also worth noting that buildings that are designed with energy-efficient materials and systems are also good for the environment and can likely be used again.

Experience

What kind of experience you get when you go into a building will depend on a couple of things, and one of the main points is, you guessed it, how the building is designed. A well-designed building will have several factors taken into consideration, including that the outcome be aesthetically pleasing and that attention has been paid to color, lighting, and texture.

All of these factors considered together should invoke an emotional response from those visiting and contribute to the overall experience. A building that is designed with a lot of natural light and a focus on neutral colors could promote a feeling of calm, whereas a building with dim lighting and dark walls could have the opposite effect.

First Impressions

First impressions matter, and whatever your patrons see as they approach the building and whatever they feel from that interaction is going to contribute to whether they decide to go in or not. At best, you want people to feel excited to go into a building, not dread what is around the corner!