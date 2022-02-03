Not so long ago, there was a time when people consulted their local physicians for health issues. Now, it’s online. If you are a medical practitioner with a professional website, that’s great. But, how is your website helping your business? While you might attract traffic to a certain extent via your website, leading them to conversions is a task that demands a strategic approach. At the core of this approach are videos.

Studies indicate that people who watch a video retain more than 90% of the content instead of someone who reads it. Additionally, video generates up to 1000x shares and engagement. The data adds evidence to help you understand the necessity of video content on your website. Exploring these statistics and beyond, through this article, we try to find the many reasons for using video as a primary source of content on your website and how it can help you grow your practice.

Making a professional video

If you haven’t tried making videos – ever, don’t worry. It’s not as hard as medicine. All you need is a good video editor. A live-action shoot with your phone camera or a series of pictures in a slideshow format. And now you need an easy-to-use video maker to prepare and finalize hassle-free. Remember, you are a professional, and only a professional video can set you apart from the rest. Here are some things to consider —

Get an online video maker, so you don’t have to download heavy software on your device.

It might take a couple of hours to get around a good editor. But, once you know, editing, uploading videos becomes easy. So, don’t give up.

Using a video maker, you can add stock images, music, and a voice-over and upload it onto your website in just a few steps.

What kind of video is best?

People are always seeking information, especially when it’s about health. Before they consult a local physician, people like to learn more about a medical issue or symptom, from a mild headache to blood cholesterol. While Google can give a straightforward answer, an explanatory video from a health professional is more trustworthy. Here are some categories of videos you can explore.

Explanatory videos

These kinds of videos give in-depth insight about a topic with an intent to inform. You can shoot these videos or create a slideshow presentation with a voice-over. In any manner, using explanatory videos, you can enlighten people about things they are concerned about and help them find a solution. With some assistance from a video editor, you can create a series of attractive and informational videos and publish them on your website.

About/greeting videos

Making your patient comfortable and informed about your practice is also a part of healthcare. Hence, a video illustrating your expertise and diving into your experiences helps website visitors quickly learn more about you. A greeting video on the home page is the best way to attract, engage and build consumer recollection within your website traffic.

How-to-do-it videos

Several processes like using a sphygmomanometer at home are unknown by everyone, but undoubtedly good to know. General how-to videos can help frequent visits to your website, increasing traffic. There are various elements like nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle that you can explore and educate your audience about with these how-to videos.

Testimonials

An integral part of building trust among your prospects is testimonials. You can integrate a testimonial page on your website and upload a variety. You can also incorporate a few on your landing pages. There is more than one way you can use testimonial videos.

Videos and search engine optimization

Google and other search engines constantly push technological boundaries to help their customers with the best experience online. Looking at the growing demand for video content, Google has found new ways to move it at the top of its search engine results page. As a healthcare practitioner, your chances of website visits and site sessions increase with tailored videos. With people spending more time at your website (increased site sessions), Google furthers it to similar categories. In a nutshell, videos hold their ground with search engines, especially Google.

How long should the length of the videos be?

Videos can be as brief as thirty seconds and as long as five or ten minutes. It all depends on what category it belongs to and its purpose. A testimonial can be short, whereas an explanatory video requires length. You can also repurpose your videos, cut them in various lengths for websites and social media. You can do this with a proper video editor. As an online healthcare provider, frequency is critical. The more videos and their variety, the better engagement and conversion rates.

There is always time

You can incorporate many ways into your daily work without taking out additional time to shoot a video. From asking your ex-patients for video snippets to recording your online sessions and editing parts for the website, you can upload a variety of videos on a daily basis with the right tools and strategies.

When you find time, focus on producing video content outside conventional issues. Unique video content gains engagement, and various websites and videos link to it. It builds your website’s and video’s authority. Authority is an important ranking signal for Google. Building authority takes time, but you can cut short this time with quality video and jump pages on search engines.

Wrapping it up, the demand for video content is growing. Short or long, you must begin building a catalogue of videos on your website. From testimonials to explainers and educational, there are several categories to explore and many things that your website visitors and patients will find interesting. With the right tools, instead of spending a large sum on editors and filming crew, you can begin making videos from your phone and use free video-makers to edit them.

Consider the tips above, research the importance and benefits of videos in healthcare, and begin your new journey.