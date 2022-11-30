Technology has become a vital part of any business, but many businesses haven’t kept up with the times. If your company has not added wireless internet, you’re doing your employees and customers a disservice. Wireless internet has become necessary in everyone’s daily lives, so why not enjoy the benefits at the office?

Workplace mobility

Your employees have more mobility when you have wireless internet at the office. They can access their accounts from mobile devices, especially if you add a mobile gateway router. Without wireless internet, employees can only access the internet at workstations. With mobility, they can work in teams in conference rooms and other places around the office.

Increased productivity

Wireless internet lets employees access cloud-based apps, allowing them to work remotely. They can collaborate with other remote workers everywhere. Cloud-based apps provide more safety and security than onsite servers, so they can back up their work access files without worrying about exposing sensitive data.

When workers access information and platforms through the cloud, they can perform several tasks simultaneously, as the apps are more robust than those on local servers. Productivity increases because employees don’t have to wait for apps to download and install.

Productivity also increases as workers always have access to robust Wi-Fi. They don’t have to worry about outages because wireless providers have backups that local servers do not.

Customers satisfaction increases

When customers arrive at a business, they expect Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi access is no longer seen as a perk, so you’re most likely losing customers if you don’t have it. Customers expect to have easy access to Wi-Fi passwords and immediate access to the internet. If you have a hotel, internet service should work in all guest and conference rooms. You’ll lose customers if they know you don’t provide Wi-Fi.

Businesses with waiting areas, like doctor’s offices and salons, should also have free Wi-Fi. Customers shouldn’t need to ask for the password. Instead, post it in a noticeable area to show you care about your customer’s satisfaction. They’ll be happier and less worried about waiting if they have easy access to wireless internet.

You can increase customer satisfaction by tying benefits to your onsite wireless experience. When they log in, ask them for their email addresses or phone numbers, then you can send the coupons and specials for a personalized experience. You can also set up your wireless system to share a map of your store or immediate access to special deals only available that day.

Increases your competitive edge

If you have wireless internet and your competitors don’t, you will build a loyal customer base that appreciates the free service. When new customers learn about your free wireless, they will come to you, giving you an edge over your competitors.

While in the store, customers can use the wireless internet to learn about products and compare them to the competition. They can access coupons, loyalty rewards, and other benefits that your customers without wireless cannot offer. You can even give them additional specials if they make a purchase that day.

You benefit from sharing free wireless service by collecting customer data. When your system gathers emails and phone numbers, it can connect that data to their purchases. Then, you can use that data to send curated products, services, and specials that help you grow your brand. Consider how your favorite stores use your data to build a unique experience.

Builds employee loyalty and satisfaction

Employee turnover is an expense no business wants. If you can build employee loyalty and satisfaction with something as small as free wireless, why not do it? The monthly cost for wireless internet is significantly less than recruiting and training employees.

When your employees have access to wireless, they can be more productive, especially when the service lets them access their apps quickly. They can do their jobs with less frustration. If your employees have to wait for the IT team to take care of the local internet, they get frustrated when they have to stare at spinning wheels and blank screens.

With wireless services and mobile technology, employees can work in comfortable locations, like quiet rooms and conference areas. They will be happier knowing that you value their time and work needs, especially as being tied to a cubicle eight hours per day doesn’t necessarily make employees feel valued.

Grows the bottom line

Wi-Fi service and the accompanying marketing programs are a small price to pay for increased profits. The return on investment is worthwhile as customers and employees appreciate the service. Internet providers install it quickly with very little equipment, and the maintenance happens at their end.

Wrap up

When considering your wireless provider, compare prices and benefits. Look at what you are paying for your wired internet service and how much it costs to maintain it. You’ll want robust service for all users so no one notices lag time when they’re all signed on simultaneously.