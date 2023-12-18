In World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery, especially with the Darkmoon Faire coming up, we hope this guide can assist you in accumulating wealth. Various strategies will be provided in this guide, including investment tips and farming WoW Classic SoD Gold techniques.

Why the Darkmoon Faire Matters

The Darkmoon Faire offers players a number of options to earn wow classic sod gold through investment or farming, especially for those with low levels.

The Darkmoon Storage Box – A Lucrative Investment

Darkmoon Faire offers an exciting opportunity to store items in a 14-slot Darkmoon Storage Box. In addition to its scarcity post-Faire, it is often a worthwhile investment due to its price increase. Consider purchasing the box during the faire and then selling it afterward.

Earning Tickets for the Storage Box

Darkmoon Storage Box requires 50 Darkmoon Faire tickets, which can be earned by completing quests at the Faire. The quests offer different rewards, so pick wisely.

Targeting Specific Items for Quests

During the Faire, Small Furry Paws, Torn Bear Pelts, and Coarse Weight Stones are the best items to collect, since they are required for quests. These items often increase in price during the event, so they are ideal for selling.

Making gold while leveling

Darkmoon Faire provides a great opportunity for those new to the game or leveling up. Items like Small Eggs, which were sought after during the Christmas event, can be farmed here and sold.

Crafting and Selling for Profit

Players with crafting skills should consider crafting items used in Fair quests, like Embossed Leather Boots, Toughened Leather Armor, and Barbaric Harnesses. Selling these items during Faire week can result in significant profits.

Leveraging Alts for Maximum Profit

As you unlock characters (alts), you will be able to earn more. Each alt will be able to complete Darkmoon Storage Box quests, allowing you to sell several boxes.

Monitoring Market Trends

Keep an eye out for auction house prices related to Darkmoon Faire items. If you use Google Spreadsheets to track prices and calculate profits, you can buy items like Torn Bear Pelts and Small Furry Paws before the fair and sell them afterward.

Conclusion

In World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery, Darkmoon Faire offers multiple methods for earning gold. Make money by investing wisely, farming diligently, or crafting shrewdly. Keep up with current market trends and use the Faire’s increased frequency.