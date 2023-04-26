There is a lot at stake when on a business trip, and the smallest inconvenience may put your potential accomplishments at risk. Since your company spends a large portion of its budget on corporate travel, you want to do everything you can to safeguard its investment.

Below we list 11 common mistakes business travelers make when planning a trip so keep reading to learn how you can avoid disruptive inconveniences.

1) Allocating the Wrong Amount of Time

A common business travel planning mistake is not scheduling activities, transportation, and personal time correctly.

When creating an itinerary, be aware of how long each activity will take and be sure to add extra time for things like walking across large event parking lots, waiting for the check at a restaurant, and getting ready in the morning.

If time is not allocated correctly, you or your team may be late, lose sleep, or spend too much time waiting for activities to begin.

2) Overspending

Overspending is also a common issue for business travelers.

Many people go on a corporate trip and make assumptions about which expenses are reimbursable, which may lead to spending outside of company policy.

Overspending can also happen when you’re not paying attention to how much money is allocated to each expense. Regardless of why you are spending too much, it is important to read your corporate travel policy before making purchases to avoid financial damages.

3) Packing Too Many Activities Into a Trip

Planning too many activities for one trip makes it difficult to complete them all successfully.

Being busy can cause stress and physical or psychological burnout that will only hinder productivity. Additionally, having too many things on the schedule ensures you or your team will be unable to dedicate the appropriate amount of time to each task.

4) Not Taking Advantage of Potential Opportunities

You are likely traveling for a business meeting, client collaboration, or industry event; however, the entire trip can be used as a business opportunity.

While away, your team can collect data on competition and marketing possibilities. Handing out business cards, using your elevator pitch, and creating an interest in services can also be done during your trip.

5) Late Bookings

Booking your hotel and transportation too close to departure can be risky.

The longer you wait, the higher booking prices will be, and the more likely you are to have your reservations canceled if the facility is overbooked.

6) Booking the Wrong Type of Accommodation

The type of accommodation you choose for your lodging is important for many reasons including productivity and comfort.

Travelers have many options, such as traditional hotels, business hotels, motels, and temporary houses. When booking your room, consider the length of stay and which amenities will be most useful. With this information, you can decide which accommodation is best.

7) Poor Organization

Poor organization of documentation can make things like tax filing and reimbursements difficult.

Before departure, an organizational system should be put in place. The most common organization systems are mobile apps that track spending, mileage, and receipts.

8) Not Taking Advantage of Discounts

Regardless of why you are taking a trip, it will be expensive which is why it is important to find discounts in every way possible.

Many booking sites offer discounted rates and reward systems that frequent travelers can take advantage of. Additionally, businesses can receive corporate discounts on rooms and flights if they speak directly to the hotel or airline.

9) Eating Unhealthy While Away

When on the road, it is easier to pick up fast food or dine at a restaurant instead of preparing a healthy meal.

The problem with this is that eating unhealthy multiple times a day can make you feel ill, sluggish, and bloated. If you want to feel and perform your best, make sure you are eating healthily during your trip.

10) Forgetting Important Documents

If you forget one of your important documents, you may not get very far in your travels.

Your hotel will need to see your ID and credit card, and the airline will need those and possibly your passport. Depending on where you go, you may need additional documentation like a travel visa.

11) Forgetting to Alert The Bank of Your Travels

Most banks and credit card companies have security procedures in place that block your ability to use your card in a foreign place.

A transaction at a new store, in a different state or country, or that is larger than your typical charge may lock your card. Having your card unlocked can be a lengthy process and you may be left without funds for a few hours. This can be avoided if you call your bank and let them know of your travels before departure.