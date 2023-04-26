A civil right is a personal right guaranteed to an individual in a democratic society, regardless of that individual’s sexual orientation, religion, gender, and race.

As an individual in a democratic society, you must know your civil rights to protect yourself from abuse or discrimination.

This article discusses three civil rights that everyone should know and explains how an attorney for civil rights can help you protect these rights.

1. Right To Equality And Non-Discrimination

All individuals in a democratic society have the right to be treated equally and in a non-discriminatory way. This means that laws and policies should not be discriminatory and that public authorities should not enforce discriminatory laws and policies.

An attorney for civil rights can help you protect and establish your right to equal treatment and non-discrimination by challenging discriminatory laws and policies. Take, for instance, a state that passes legislation targeting a certain group of individuals, such as bills that stop transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

In such a case, a civil rights attorney can challenge the bill in federal court, arguing that it infringes on transgender people’s right to equality and non-discrimination.

2. Right To Vote

As an individual in a democratic society, you have the right to vote (as long as you are of voting age). Unfortunately, some individuals have had their right to vote denied because of their sexual orientation, gender, or race.

A civil rights attorney can help you protect your right to vote by challenging laws prohibiting equal access to the ballot box. The attorney will do everything possible to protect your right to vote by fighting against suppression efforts, including:

Voter caging

Voter intimidation

Racial gerrymandering

Strict voter photo ID laws

Failure to process voter registrations on time.

An attorney for civil rights can also represent you if your name has been unlawfully blotted out from the voter rolls or if you have been harassed or intimidated while trying to vote.

3. Freedom Of Speech

Freedom of Speech is a right that allows you to express yourself without having to worry about retaliation or censorship.

The right to freedom of speech is enshrined in the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, which states that it is unlawful for Congress to make laws that abridge the freedom of speech. This means you have the right to express your opinions, even if your opinions are controversial.

An attorney for civil rights can help you protect your freedom of speech by representing you in court if your speech has been censored or suppressed. For example, if you get fired from your job for expressing your religious beliefs, an attorney for civil rights can help you fight censorship.

Let An Attorney for Civil Rights Help You Fight For Your Civil Rights

Civil rights protect you from discrimination and unfair treatment in all areas of life. Suppose you feel as though your civil rights have been infringed. In that case, it is important for you to work with a civil rights attorney who will help you protect your rights by challenging discriminatory laws and policies, fighting against suppression efforts, and challenging censorship.