Banner printing can be a great way to get your message out there, but it can also be a bit of a budget buster.

Here are 18 tips for getting the most out of cheap banner printing:

1. Go small.

Don’t try to print a huge banner on the cheap – it’s just not going to look good. Stick to smaller sizes and use them wisely – for example, placing them in strategic locations where they’ll get noticed.

2. Use a simple design.

The more complex your design, the more it will cost to print. Stick to something simple and easy to read, using just a few colors.

3. Print on one side only.

Double-sided banners are more expensive to print, so if you’re on a budget, stick to printing on one side only.

4. Use economy banner vinyl.

If you’re looking to save money, ask your printer about using economy banner vinyl. It’s a bit thinner than standard vinyl, but it will still do the job and cost less.

5. Get creative with your hanging methods.

You don’t always need to use hardware to hang your banner – get creative and see what you can come up with. For example, using zip ties or duct tape can be just as effective and a lot cheaper.

6. Take advantage of promotions and discounts.

Many printers offer promotions and discounts, so be sure to ask about any that might be available. You could save a significant amount of money on your banner printing just by taking advantage of a promotion.

7. Shop around.

Get quotes from multiple printers before making your decision – you may be surprised at the cost difference from one company to another.

8. Ask about bulk discounts.

If you’re planning on ordering multiple banners, ask about bulk discounts. You could save a lot of money by ordering in quantity.

9. Print locally.

Printing locally can often be cheaper than using an online printer, so it’s worth checking out your options.

10. Use recycled materials.

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly option, ask your printer about using recycled materials for your banner printing.

11. Don’t forget the shipping costs.

When getting quotes from online printers, be sure to factor in the cost of shipping. It can sometimes be quite expensive, so you’ll want to be sure to include it in your budgeting.

12. Use coupon codes.

If you’re ordering your banner printing online, be sure to use any available coupon codes. You could save a significant amount of money just by doing a bit of research and entering a code at checkout.

13. Check for hidden fees.

Be sure to ask about any hidden fees that might be associated with your banner printing order. Some companies charge for things like setup or artwork, so you’ll want to be sure you know all the costs upfront.

14. Compare turnaround times.

When you’re getting quotes, be sure to ask about turnaround time. It can vary greatly from one printer to another, so you’ll want to be sure you’re getting a timeline that works for you.

15. Rush orders cost extra.

If you need your banner printing done in a hurry, be prepared to pay a bit extra for convenience. Rush orders typically cost more, so plan accordingly.

16. Get it in writing.

After choosing a printer, make sure to obtain everything in writing before submitting your purchase. This will help prevent any misconceptions or unpleasant surprises in the future.

17. Read the fine print.

Be sure to read all the fine print before placing your order. This will help you understand the terms and conditions of your purchase, and avoid any unpleasant surprises later on.

18. Check the proofs carefully.

Before your banner goes to print, you’ll be given proof to approve. Be sure to check it carefully for any errors or changes that need to be made.

Conclusion:

Following these tips can help you get the most out of cheap banner printing – and avoid any costly pitfalls along the way. By being mindful of your budget and doing your research, you can get high-quality banners at a price that fits your needs.