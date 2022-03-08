As you approach your late 30s, you may be wondering if it’s too late to start strength training. After all, you’ve been inactive for years and aren’t as young as you used to be. But the truth is that strength training is beneficial at any age, and it’s never too late to start reaping its benefits.

Here are 23 reasons to start strength training in your late 30s by Alex Gierbolini:

1. Increased bone density:

Strength training can help increase bone density, which can reduce the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

2. Reduced risk of injuries:

Strength training can help improve joint stability and reduce the risk of injuries.

3. Improved balance and coordination:

Strength training can help improve balance and coordination, which can help you stay safe when participating in other activities.

4. Improved posture:

Strength training can help improve posture, which can make you look and feel more confident.

5. Reduced stress levels:

Strength Training can help release endorphins, which can have a calming effect on the body and mind.

6. Increased energy levels:

Strength training can help improve energy levels, which can help you feel more alert and energized throughout the day.

7. Improved cardiovascular health:

Strength training can help improve cardiovascular health, which can reduce the risk of heart disease.

8. Reduced risk of chronic diseases:

Strength training can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer.

9. Improved sleep quality:

Strength training can help improve sleep quality, which can leave you feeling more rested and refreshed each day.

10. Increased strength and muscle mass:

Strength training can help increase strength and muscle mass, which can make everyday activities easier to perform.

11. Improved self-esteem:

Strength training can help boost self-esteem, which can make you feel more confident in your abilities.

12. Faster metabolism:

Strength training can help increase the number of calories your body burns throughout the day, leading to weight loss or maintenance.

13. A sense of accomplishment:

Strength training can be challenging, but when you see and feel the results, it can be incredibly rewarding.

14. Improved flexibility:

Strength training can help improve flexibility, which can make everyday activities easier to perform.

15. Improved joint health:

Strength training can help improve joint health, which can reduce the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis.

16. Increased energy expenditure:

Strength training can help increase the number of calories your body burns throughout the day, leading to weight loss or maintenance.

17. Improved mental health:

Strength training can help reduce stress levels and improve moods, which can lead to a more positive outlook on life.

18. A sense of community:

Strength training can be a social activity, providing you with a sense of community and friendship.

19. Enhanced self-image:

Strength training can help improve body image, which can make you feel more confident in your appearance.

20. Improved brain function:

Strength training can help improve cognitive function and protect against age-related declines in brain function.

21. A sense of empowerment:

Strength training can give you a sense of control over your own health and well-being.

22. Increased life expectancy:

Strength training can help increase life expectancy, which is reason enough to start doing it!

23. it’s never too late:

Strength training is beneficial at any age, so there’s no reason to wait any longer to start reaping its benefits.

Conclusion:

According to Alex Gierbolini Strength training provides a multitude of health benefits, including increased bone density, reduced risk of injuries, improved balance and coordination, improved posture, reduced stress levels, increased energy levels, improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, improved sleep quality, increased strength, and muscle mass, improved self-esteem, faster metabolism, a sense of accomplishment, improved flexibility, improved joint health, increased energy expenditure, improved mental health, a sense of community, enhanced self-image and improved brain function. Whether you’re young or old, male or female, there’s no reason why you can’t start strength training today to enjoy these amazing benefits!

As you can see, there are many reasons to start strength training. Whether you’re looking to improve your overall health, reduce the risk of injuries, or just feel better about yourself, strength training can help. So what are you waiting for? Start strength training today!

There are so many reasons to start strength training in your late 30s, and these are just a few of them. If you’re looking for a way to improve your health and fitness, strength training is a great option. So what are you waiting for? Start lifting today!