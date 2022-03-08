On average, it costs $5,000 for a relocation that crosses state lines and is over 1,000 miles. This is a huge dent in most people’s bank accounts, including yours. So understandably, you want to tighten the belt in other aspects of your move.

For instance, you’ve got a car you need to bring. You’ve decided on car shipping services so you can focus on other aspects of moving.

But of course, this is an added expense. So how can you save some money when you ship a car? And how do you even calculate your shipping cost?

In this article, you’ll find 5 ways to cut down on costs for auto transport!

1. Pick Open Hauler Transportation Over Closed

Open hauler transportation will always be cheaper than closed, hands down. This is because the majority of truckers drive open haulers. There’s more profit here since open haulers can carry more vehicles, which means fewer trips.

What this means is there’s more competition, which results in lower prices. An added side benefit is it’ll be much easier to find a trucker who can accommodate your moving schedule.

On the other hand, closed haulers safeguard your vehicle better. But because there are fewer drivers, prices will be much higher and you might have to compromise on pick up or delivery dates and times.

It’ll be up to you to decide whether or not it’s worth spending extra here to ensure your vehicle gets more protection.

2. Choose the Slowest Shipping Option Possible

Can you afford to wait for your car to arrive at your destination? Or are you booking services so far in advance that slower shipping options are still fine for you to get your vehicle in time for when you need it?

Then hit that checkmark for “economy” when you look at your shipping options. This is the slowest one possible, as well as the cheapest choice!

Standard shipping can also work if you’re on a tighter schedule but still want to save money.

And for those who are tightening the purse strings significantly, expedited shipping should be out of the question. The only time to consider this option is if another shipper has fallen through and you need someone to pick your car up ASAP. The priciness of expedited shipping is worth it for those in a tough spot since the truckers offer next-day or even same-day pickups.

3. Avoid Shipping Your Car During Peak Seasons

Maybe having your car is a perk at your new destination. You don’t need to have it to get around, so really, you can ship it whenever convenient.

In this case, you’ll want to pick the season for shipping carefully. One to avoid is summer since everyone moves during this time, thanks to their kids being out of school and workplaces being laxer. Due to supply and demand, auto transport prices will skyrocket and it’ll also be tough to find a trucker to help you out.

Winter isn’t great either. Days are shorter and weather conditions are the worst during this time, plus many drivers will take time off for the holidays. As a result, there will be fewer time slots available and prices won’t be fantastic.

Prices will be the cheapest in the spring and fall. The exception is in September when college students go back to school and need car shipping services too.

4. Choose Major Cities for Pickup and Delivery

If you live somewhere rural, then you’re out of luck. Auto transport prices will be higher for you since truckers will need to go out of their way to pick up your car. And chances are, you’re the only client out there too.

You might have to go out of your way, but you’ll save a good chunk of money by picking the closest major cities for pickup and delivery. These are more likely to be on the driver’s popular routes. And when they can pick up multiple vehicles at once and don’t have to go out of their way, they’ll pass the savings onto you.

5. Calculate Your Shipping Cost and Adjust if Needed

One of the best ways to save money on car shipping is to calculate your shipping cost. You can easily do this by going to an auto shipper’s website and clicking on their shipping calculator.

Put in all crucial details, such as when you need your car shipped, what type of vehicle it is, start and end locations, etc. After you do this, the website will then generate all possible dates and prices to show you your options.

Often, you’ll find that these dates and prices are acceptable. But what you’ll want to do is go back and change around details like the start and end locations.

The more flexible you are, the better. You’ll find that making small tweaks can make a huge difference in your estimates, so feel free to play around with it as much as you like to get a price that suits you!

Save Money on Your Car Shipment Price

Moving can be a huge hassle and it can take a toll on both you and your bank account.

But by knowing how to calculate your shipping cost and other things listed in this article, you’ll be able to avoid paying top dollar when you ship a car. As a result, you’ll be able to use that saved cash to treat yourself and your loved ones to a celebratory meal once you get settled!