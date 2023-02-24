Did you know that around 60% of people in the United States don’t feel fully engaged in their jobs?

A toxic work environment can turn the best employees into the lowest performers. Staff won’t give it their all if they don’t feel like they have any influence. If you want to keep your staff happy, which will help you retain customers and business, there are a few methods you can try.

Read below to discover the best strategies for creating a great place to work!

Overwhelmed staff can prevent you from creating a great place to work, but a flexible schedule could be the solution.

A great way to improve employee retention and job satisfaction is by giving your staff the time to enjoy life outside of work. Long days may seem worth it in the beginning, but they will increase the risk of employee burnout.

If you want help with managing work-life balance, woliba.io can help. Woliba focuses on employee well-being, recognition, and rewards. Offering flexible hours may seem impossible, but if you follow your data, you can make it work for the entire team.

Act on Employee Input

When you get workplace advice from your team, you need to address it fast.

Whether you can accommodate the suggestions or not, it’s essential that your staff feels heard. Businesses often struggle to keep staff when management ignores staff requests and suggestions.

Each person at your company can contribute different skillsets and knowledge. If you aren’t listening to your staff’s suggestions, you are holding the company back. These suggestions are valuable since employees have hands-on experience with issues and successes.

If you hold weekly team meetings, spend a few minutes asking for feedback. You can start an open discussion, let staff leave anonymous notes or both.

Improve Company Culture

Creating a positive workplace environment sounds much easier to do than it is.

Improving company culture can be done if you upgrade communications and encourage relationships. When you design a company that serves a purpose, you’ll attract like-minded individuals that will enhance the culture.

Unfortunately, many small business owners struggle with fostering culture because of disgruntled staff. Do your best to approach situations with transparency and positivity to spread joy and become more efficient.

Another way to attract employees with your culture is by focusing on each person’s strengths. This is much more beneficial than boxing them into a job description.

Design a Great Place to Work for Everyone

Installing a new coffee corner in the kitchen might excite staff for a few days, but it won’t make it a great place to work.

To run a successful company, you need to work from within to see positive results on the outside. Happy employees that feel heard and respected will increase your productivity and solidify your team.

Don’t forget to emphasize the importance of employee health by offering flexible days.

None