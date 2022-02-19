Managing your business toward consistent revenues and business growth is no easy task. Business executives need to study market trends for new opportunities to sustain their relevance to customers. Employees seeking to make names for themselves in highly competitive corporate spaces can also find it difficult. You can talk of keeping up with endless performance metrics to convince employers of your capabilities. That notwithstanding, technology plays an important role in the business world today, and leveraging different tech innovations can make the business journey more manageable, whether you’re an individual or a business. Here are three pieces of technology that people who work in business need.

1. Business Intelligence (BI)

The term business intelligence is a broad one. It encompasses data mining, process analysis, performance benchmarking, and descriptive analytics. Business intelligence refers to the methods and tools to collect business information from different data sources and analyze large amounts of data to support operational efficiency. The ultimate aim of BI platforms is to enable businesses to make faster decisions. BI has become more crucial for businesses, especially in today’s COVID-19 era.

The pandemic has significantly disrupted the normal way of doing business, and many markets are under siege. Now more than ever, businesses need real-time insights to better understand market changes as they occur. The business intelligence technology affords BI users comprehensive features to leverage relevant information from different data sources for accurate and real-time business decisions. BI platforms can enable businesses to track performance, generate operational insights, and tailor new and effective business strategies to ramp up efficiency.

It’s not surprising that businesses of all sizes are increasingly adopting business intelligence platforms to better prepare them for unforeseen future events. The BI market is already home to about 46 percent of businesses using various BI tools and platforms. The industry’s market size is expected to double by 2028 from 22 to about 43 billion dollars, with many more executives leveraging BI for better business decisions.

2. Cloud Contact Center

Customers are very crucial to business growth. Customer-centric companies can deploy products and services best fitting their customers’ needs. They can also provide the necessary technical support to keep existing customers and attract new ones. But all that is easier said than done. Satisfying customers in today’s digital world can be daunting. Modern customers, nicknamed customer 4.0, can be more demanding and expectant because of the swift access to competing brands. That’s why it’s essential to prioritize your customer relationship (CRM) efforts.

Businesses facilitate customer interactions in many different ways. Investing in a cloud contact center can be a great option, especially if you’re a small business without the budget to lease large offices and procure capital-intensive telecommunications infrastructure.

Accessories like SureCall can afford you significant benefits in relating with customers, including better signal strength. These accessories can work best with remote customer service reps working from home and their mobile phones. Cloud contact center systems can also be a great way to achieve scalability with customer interaction efforts. Facilitating your CRM workloads via the cloud makes it easier to scale up and down in response to customer behavior and data changes.

3. Cybersecurity Software

Managing large volumes of data is one thing. Ensuring your data is secure and reliable at all times is another. And often, the latter is challenging for many businesses. According to Cnet, data breach cases rose by 68 percent last year, the highest total ever. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported a total of 1,862 cases last year, higher than 1,108 and 1,506 for 2020 and 2017 figures, respectively.

Companies lose 400 billion dollars to hackers each year. Therefore, protecting your database systems with efficient cybersecurity can never be a bad idea. Several cybersecurity software solutions exist on the digital market today. Making your final decision based on the platform’s reliability and integration features can be a great option.

All in all, the world’s reliance on innovation and technology can’t be understated. These three tech innovations, in addition to all the latest data management tools, have a significant promise to bolster your business into the future.