Do you have an outside deck that you enjoy sitting on in the summer months? Are you planning a mini reno for your outdoor space? If so, it may be time to consider investing in a quality outdoor blinds solution.

Many locals regard installing the outdoor blinds Melbourne residents trust as the most affordable way to turn an open area into a functional space that you can use all year round. How do outdoor blinds differ from the traditional blind solutions that you may find in your home? Keep reading as we delve into the key pointers to help you choose the best outdoor blinds for your alfresco space.

Understanding Outdoor Blinds

Modern outdoor blinds have been designed to easily close open areas such a verandah, decks, balconies, and patios with the need to build additional walls or other joining structures. Most outdoor blinds solutions are created using sheer, transparent weave fabric that’s connected to specialised rails, which are then installed onto the house’s walls or even above the existing window frames.

The special mesh or PVC fabric used to create your blind has been manufactured to keep out at least 95% of the sun’s UV rays. In addition to this, these fabric types can also keep the heat in the space from escaping in the cooler months. A small pore size on the fabric also helps to keep rain and other moisture from coming through.

This is an effective way to ensure the alfresco space is always dry. Many modern blinds can be adjusted to only cover half of the space, making it even easier to make the area more private, which is excellent if your deck or verandah faces the street or you have a nosy neighbour issue.

A Planned Purchase Will Equal Value for Money

When you first start researching potential blinds solutions, you’ll quickly see that there’s a wide and diverse range to choose from. In addition to various styles and colours, and styles, there are also specialised features that allow for maximum customisation.

Despite an abundance of choice, it’s essential to avoid buying the first blind option you find. Here are a few pointers that will make the selection process much easier.

1. Establish a Reasonable Budget

Step number one in your hunt for the perfect outdoor blinds starts with knowing what budget you have to work with. Here, you don’t want to focus on finding the most cost-effective option on the market.

Keep in mind that cheaper blinds are often made from inferior materials, which means they can get damaged or wear more quickly than their quality counterparts. Your focus should be on finding strong, durable options that can handle the Australian weather and last for years.

When you’re reviewing features to help you find the perfect outdoor blinds, be sure to assess the following criteria:

Cost of quality materials

Price of professional installation (always recommended)

Guarantees and warranties

Costs of different brands

2. Ask About Security Features

Since you’re installing your blinds outside, and you’re more than likely going to be storing furniture or your prized BBQ in the space once it’s been closed off, you’ll want assurance that your blinds are safe.

The last thing any homeowner wants is to invest in outdoor blinds that can be easily opened. Security features vary, depending on the installer and type of blinds solution. Common security add-ons include floor or bullet locks. Be sure to speak to your installer about the best option for your unique space.

3. Review Different Operation Types

An essential factor to consider is the operation type of your blinds. The two options to choose from include the following:

Motorised: In this instance, an electric motor is installed, allowing your outdoor blinds to be operated using a remote or via a keypad. This option may be slightly more costly, but it’s crucial to stress that choosing automation makes it easy for anyone in the home to operate the blinds. This can be handy if the blinds suddenly need to be closed.

In this instance, an electric motor is installed, allowing your outdoor blinds to be operated using a remote or via a keypad. This option may be slightly more costly, but it’s crucial to stress that choosing automation makes it easy for anyone in the home to operate the blinds. This can be handy if the blinds suddenly need to be closed. Manual blinds: With this option, there’s no remote, and someone will have to physically go to each blind to open and close it. This can be time-consuming if you have a big space, and it can be difficult for some people to reach. You will need someone at home to be able to operate the blinds if you want to keep the space dry in a sudden storm. It’s essential to highlight that manual operation can be difficult for the elderly, children, or anyone who’s mobility impaired to operate the blinds.

Final Thoughts

Outdoor blinds are significantly more affordable and less permanent than opting to build brick or timber walls around your alfresco area. A wide range of options makes it super easy to find the right style and size needed for your space.

Before making your purchase, be sure to give some thought to the features you need and any security add-ons available. This will ensure that you find a blind solution that suits your budget and your décor and fits, no matter how big or small the space is!