No matter what type of business you have operating out of your commercial property, it’s vital to have clean, safe, and freely available drinking water. This extends beyond simply assuming that the water flowing from taps on the property is clean enough to consume and use.

This is where routine backflow testing comes in. It’s recommended that every commercial property owner enlist the plumber Sydney locals trust to perform the mandatory backflow tests. What is backflow testing? How often should it be done, and what happens when it’s ignored? Keep reading to find out.

Understanding Commercial Property Backflow Testing

Our team of plumbing experts has compiled a list of the top pointers that your local Sydney plumber wants you to know about backflow and the testing that goes along with it.

1. Know What Backflow is

Water supply systems are designed to ensure that water from the local main supply flows toward properties at a predetermined and constant pressure. When water pressure remains constant, there is almost no chance of it becoming stagnant in the plumbing pipes. Reduced water pressure can lead to water becoming contaminated by bacteria, and this is then drawn back into the general water supply.

2. Understand the Back Siphonage that Causes Backflow

There are two primary reasons why backflow can happen, namely, backpressure and back-siphonage. Typically, backpressure happens when downstream water rises above the predetermined supply pressure. Elevation, as well as faulty valves and pumps, can cause this.

Back siphonage, on the other hand, occurs when a significant amount of water is drawn back from the main. Burst water pipes or water being redirected for firefighting purposes can cause this. This is because large quantities of water are drawn out of the system at once, which creates a vacuum in the system. This results in possibly contaminated water flowing in the wrong direction.

3. Know How to Prevent Backflow Issues

Fortunately, the only thing a commercial property owner needs to do is call a reliable Sydney plumber. They will then install the required backflow device referred to as a “backflow prevention device”. This component works by combining a series of valves that stop water from flowing backwards.

4. Be Aware of the Backflow Regulations

Since backflow prevention is regulated, you may be wondering how you’ll know if your property needs this specific type of testing. Fortunately, residential property owners don’t usually have to worry about this device. This is because residential water pressure is considered too low to require a backflow prevention device.

Commercial properties are required by law to install and routinely test backflow devices. Keep in mind that this testing must be done by a professional plumber only. Some other instances where your property may be required to have a backflow device include the following:

Have an irrigation system on the property

Source water from an alternate water supply (not the local main supply)

Use water outlets that are close to chemicals, grease traps, or pollutants

Make use of industrial or commercial equipment that could pollute the water supply (air conditioning, chemical cleaning areas, or cooling towers)

Commercial property owners should also know that there are legal implications involved in ignoring the backflow testing regulations. These include the following:

Liabilities and medical bills from infected people

Criminal liabilities from the relevant water authorities

They’ll also be responsible for water pollution, which could affect a lot of people

5. Keep a Schedule for Your Tests

The easiest way to remember that your backflow device needs to be tested is to sign up for a preventative maintenance plan. They will then remind you when your tests are due, ensuring you remain compliant.

For the most part, the backflow preventer device should be tested every 12 months. Keep in mind that the results of each test need to be submitted to the relevant water authorities.

6. Understanding What the Testing Process Involves

As we’ve already mentioned, backflow testing can only be performed by an accredited plumber and should never be attempted as a DIY task. Essentially, the plumber performs a routine testing procedure that involves opening and closing the various valves to check for irregularities. The plumber then completes a mandated report, which needs to be submitted to your local water authority.

It’s important to highlight that the type of backflow device installed depends on the level of risk to the area, as well as what the property is being used for. This means that properties that have direct exposure to toxic chemicals, grease, or other pathogens will have a more complex system installed.

A few key devices that may be used in the installation and testing process can include the following:

Reduced pressure zone

Dual check

Double-check

Single check

Final Thoughts

Every commercial property owner needs to have a professional plumber perform the mandated backflow testing. Doing this not only keeps your building compliant but also ensures that the water flowing out of your taps is clean and safe to use. As a property owner, you’ll have peace of mind that water on your premises won’t be the cause of any health risks or legal litigations.