Viking cosplay is one of the best costumes to choose from for fun and for historical accuracy. If you want to go full out when choosing a Viking costume, then you may be wondering how you can achieve authenticity in your costume.

Vikings are known for their fierce weaponry, as well as their beautiful golden accessories and jewelry. Below, we give you our top tips for helping you achieve authenticity in your Viking cosplay.

Read on!

1. Start With the Right Attire

When assembling an authentic Viking cosplay, start with the right attire. Viking clothing was known for its simple yet durable design. This commonly consists of wool and linen fabrics. Authentic colors include off-white, green, brown, and gray.

Accessorize with pouches or necklaces for a more complete look. Viking footwear includes simple leather shoes or boots, with wool leg wraps for added protection. Consider using faux leather and fur where possible to capture the overall aesthetic.

Always wear a Viking hat, preferably made of thin leather, as it will keep the costume together and help to add authenticity to your overall appearance.

You can also purchase this Viking clothing for a more awesome and realistic look!

2. Identifying Viking Props and Accessories

It is important to have a few things to really bring your Viking-style cosplay to the next level. Make sure your costume includes a helmet, sword, shield, and other Viking-themed weapons to give it a more authentic feel.

Adding a long fur cloak and a horned helm are nice touches as well. Other great accessories that can amp up your Viking-style cosplay include chains, amulets, furred boots, and the iconic Viking drinking horn.

3. Making Your Own Viking Cosplay Pieces

One of the essential tips to consider is researching the history and fashion of the Viking era. Review images of Viking-period clothing and armor. With a little bit of time and creativity, you can create your own Viking clothing.

Study the types of materials and accessories that would be used to create an accurate look. Consider what type of armor and clothing pieces are necessary for your cosplay. You can also make or purchase accessories like belts and brooches, and create or purchase custom shields.

Make sure that you have good-quality armor pieces like helmets, shields, and swords to complete your Viking look.

4. True-to-Life Hair and Makeup Tips

Quality of materials is key to a believable costume, and careful styling ensures that the character looks true to life. For hair, the Viking style is all about long, parted hair with waves and volume or in tight braids.

A natural look is best to keep skin looking clear and fresh and highlight bone structure. When it comes to clothing and accessories, look for rustic, patterned vests and tunics with fur trims. A wide Viking belt, sturdy boots, and metal jewelry are essential to complete the look.

Release Your Inner Viking Today

It’s important to remember to be authentic and pay attention to details to make sure your outfit looks realistic. Don’t forget to wear proper clothing, get creative with your makeup and hair, and carry the proper props.

Have fun with it, and be sure to take lots of pictures to capture the moment! Create your perfect Viking cosplay now!

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to browse our blog for more interesting reads!