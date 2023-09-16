It takes more than learning the controls to become a good pilot! You’ll need to know other key skills to help you both fly and land the plane like a pro. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or you want to make a career in the sky, you’ve come to the right place! Here are 4 crucial things you’ll learn in any aviation training program, to help catch you up to speed! Read on to learn if aviation school is the right path for you and your dreams!

1. Safety procedures

The first thing any future pilot needs to learn in aviation school is the safety and security measures. This part is crucial, and without it, you won’t be able to set foot in an aircraft. Those at FlexAir flight school in San Diego make safety the highest priority for new students and for good reason. You need to know the ins and outs of the safety measures to make sure you’re safe before you’ve even taken off. You need to learn how to protect yourself, your aircraft, and those around it before you can learn to fly!

2. Communication and collaboration

Aside from learning the safety precautions, you’re also going to need to learn to communicate well. Communication when dealing with deadly, expensive aircraft in the sky is crucial. You need to know how to hold your own and also communicate and work with others. You’ll need to know how to identify a problem and effectively communicate it to others. Proper communication can make or break you when you find yourself in dire situations. This is why this is one of the most important things you’ll learn in aviation school as a new student.

3. Instrument training

When learning how to pilot a plane or aircraft, you’re going to need to know how to use all the instruments. Aircraft are very complicated and there are a lot of instruments to help keep you safe and afloat. You’re going to need to learn how to evaluate the weather for both flying and dispatching. Any good aviation training program will teach you both of these things because you’ll need both angles to be a good pilot. Once you’ve learned how to read the instruments, you’ll be unstoppable in the sky!

4. Foresight and situational awareness

Last but not least, before you can graduate from your aviation training, you’re going to have to learn a bit about foresight. Foresight and situational awareness come with experience, but it starts with the right situations. Through real-life and VR simulations, you’ll be able to learn how to predict what to do next in any given situation. Piloting a plane is very demanding and you need to be able to both multitask and expect the unexpected. Some of this you can learn through practice in the real world, but you need to build your foundation in your aviation school.

That’s all there is to it! You are now fully up to date on the most crucial lessons you will study at aviation school with the help of this guide! For starters, you’ll need to learn about the safety procedures and how to communicate and collaborate. You’ll need to learn how to use and read the instruments as well as how to expect the unexpected. Good luck and happy learning how to fly!