At this point in history, you’d have to be living alone on a deserted island not to feel the pressures of the world. Just as we (hopefully) begin to emerge from a years-long pandemic with a host of its own stressors, we’re greeted by record inflation, supply chain problems, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Those factors have the unique characteristics of affecting our lives without us having the slightest control over them.

In a time of unprecedented external stressors, it’s important to take care of your mental health. Two ways you can do that is by getting enough rest and controlling what you can. You can combine those factors by making a few easy changes to your bedroom. By following this 4 step guide, you’ll be able to craft a bedroom that helps you relax and boosts your mental health.

Cut Clutter

A mess in your bedroom fosters a mess in your mind. Clutter gives your vision multiple points of contact to keep up with and often is a constant reminder that you need to clean.

Simply making your bed in the morning and tidying clothes in the evening can go a long way to making your bedroom more friendly to your mental health. It only takes a few minutes, and those few minutes will be well worth the boost to your mental health.

To cut down on anxiety-inducing clutter like books, chargers, lip balm, etc., invest in tasteful bedroom storage. Hiding away those items in their proper places simplifies your bedroom and mind. You can buy affordable space savers, like nightstands with drawers, online.

Soften Edges

Speaking of furniture, does your bedroom look like it’s all hard lines and right angles? Health experts suggest gentle curves are better for mental health. By giving your eye smooth lines to follow, your brain can relax more easily, helping you fall asleep faster.

You can either look for furniture with more rounded edges and sensual curves or you can soften what you’ve already got with throw pillows and wall art. Another way to smooth hard lines is to incorporate the naturally curvy flow of plant life.

Go Green

Bringing in plants carries a host of benefits. Scientists have found that house plants can do everything from lower anxiety to reduce blood pressure. They are pleasing to the eye and give you something to care for. Caring for a plant provides you with a measure of nurturing control while reminding you to take care of yourself as well. Just don’t pick something too hard to keep alive; no need to add the stress of a dying plant to your bedroom!

Use Light Right

Having a tastefully-lighted bedroom is vital to good mental health. That means good, natural light during the day to improve clarity, but also keeping it cozy and dark at night to promote good sleep. Choose warm, bright overhead lights and blackout curtains that you only use at night to keep your circadian rhythm balanced.