In the past, homeowners and interior designers often hid bare, cemented floors underneath tiles, parquet flooring, and carpets. Exposing them was not a good idea because everyone thought they were unpleasant. Today, not only do homeowners embrace the beauty of bare floors, but they also realize that there are great ways to decorate them without covering them up with tiles or carpet.

Now, people are no longer repelled by bare flooring. It’s often considered a characteristic of minimalist space. One of the more clever ways of spicing up a minimalist room is to add wooden furniture pieces.

With the upscaling of modern wooden furniture, more and more interior designers as well as DIY homeowners integrate these pieces into the living spaces they give life to. If you’re looking for inspiration on how to upgrade your minimalist home with wood furniture and fixtures, here are some points to consider.

Mix Neutral-Coloured Wooden Furniture With Bare Flooring

The colour of the room and furniture can significantly impact a person’s mood. If you want a cozy and warm ambiance in your living room, one thing you can do is to pick and display neutral-coloured wooden furniture and fixtures. Take time to visit your favorite natural wood furniture store for signature pieces you can add to your home.

Another thing you can do is to embellish your walls with a wood-clad accent. An unadorned, faded, gray, bare floor can complement the wall and the accessories, giving your house that mighty Olympus vibe.

Add Spice With Patchwork Rugs And Upholstered Sofa

One idea you can use to give your room that cozy, warm, yet classy vibe is to pick a wooden L-shaped bench and have the cushions upholstered using soft fabric or leather. You can also add a patchwork rug that has different pastel colours to go with this choice..

These elements work like magic against a plain and bare floor. Your living room will feel vibrant with pastel colours yet still classy and sophisticated with the upholstered wooden furniture. The plain-coloured floor provides you with the perfect canvas for this stunning display of style and hues.

Combine Wood With Concrete

Apart from using wooden furniture, you can also take advantage of wooden wall panels. One of the most attractive patterns in home styling is the combination of concrete and wood. These two different materials complement each other in every aspect and sense alluringly. If you mesh exposed concrete with wood, you get a clean, spacious, and minimalist-looking room that can steal any homeowner’s heart away.

If you want to break the subtleties, you can add Nordic-inspired decors. These decors can bring out the texture and warmth of the wooden walls and panels, along with the charm of the bare concrete flooring.

Create Bigger Spaces With Finishes And Textures

Aside from wooden panels, you can also hang off-white blackout curtains on your full glass windows. You can add more texture with a decorative flooring design that looks like a bare, rough cement floor. This simple combination can create the illusion of a vast and brighter space.

You can break the monotony of these neutral colours by incorporating an eclectic mix of signature wooden furniture pieces, a futuristic chair, a gray sofa, and a uniquely-designed lamp shade.

The Final Takeaway

There are many ways to amp up the aesthetics of your house and your living room. Think of your walls and floor as your canvas. You can mix and match furniture and other home design elements to achieve the look you’re aiming for. Don’t be intimidated by modern and unique wooden furniture pieces.

Play with colours and utilize curtains, draperies, carpets, and rugs to beautify your living space. There are no strict rules to adhere to when decorating. At the end of the day, if it’s pleasant to look at, comfortable to stay in, and you’re happy, then that’s the perfect space for you.