Serving in the military has a significant impact on your life. While it’s an honor to get an opportunity to protect your country, it is still painful to recover from active duty. Veterans experience intense conditions and calamities while they’re still in the military. At the time, they may not notice the repercussions of being exposed to loud noises or pay any heed to their injuries; down the line, as they inch towards retirement, they may feel the after-effects of their service.

As a veteran, you’re probably still getting used to living like a civilian and might find it hard to keep yourself healthy. It also doesn’t help that you may be sporting old wounds, hindering your progress. However, to enjoy a fulfilling life, you need to work on your health, and here’s how you do this:

1. Go In For A Checkup

The best way to ensure your health is by going in for a routine checkup. This examination will inform you about your body’s condition, what diseases you may be dealing with, and advice on how to look after yourself better. It is not unusual for veterans to have several health complications after returning from active duty. These may include Tinnitus, hearing loss, carpal tunnel syndrome, and, in rare cases, mesothelioma.

While you may have heard of the other three, it is possible you may not know what is mesothelioma and may feel anxious about the diagnosis. But take a deep breath and consult your doctor about your chances of having this prognosis. From there, use numerous resources online to educate yourself on this condition.

In short, mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer due to prolonged asbestos exposure. It was most prevalent in veterans who served in the army during the late 1940s and early 1980s. What happens is; asbestos gradually builds up in regions around your body but primarily the lungs. If you have been experiencing chest pain, breathlessness, and blood in your mucus, let your doctor know, so they can administer timely help.

For the rest, listen to your doctor, ensure you attend all your follow-up exams, and take your medications according to the prescribed course. While recovery is slow, it is not impossible.

2. Exercise Frequently

Back in the military, you were probably used to having a strict exercise regime. This is why you must start exercising again until your body gets used to the new routine. But start slow. Your joints and limbs may not be used to strenuous and vigorous movements. If you suffer from a condition like arthritis, you may need to wear extra support, like knee pads, to prevent the disorder from flaring up.

Don’t try to hit the gym and lift weights as you try to exercise; instead, do small movements like brisk walking, bending your knees, and swinging your arm to get them into motion. Once you’re able to move them freely, then start challenging yourself. Steadily introduce jogging, climbing the stairs, and push-ups into your exercise schedule.

When you’re able to keep up the pace, then look towards slightly challenging exercises like cardio, weight lighting, and Jackhammer. At this stage, it’s best you work with a trainer and let them guide you so you don’t get injured or aggravate your body.

3. Eat A Proper Meal

Food gives you the nutrients you need for metabolism. Unfortunately, not every meal available is healthy. Most grocery stores have started prioritizing convenient meals over healthy ones. While instant meals and frozen dinners are readily available and affordable, they’re not beneficial. Preparing a decent meal takes work, and even though looking for organic ingredients is tedious, your body and digestive system need the calories they can provide.

Generally, your diet plan should consist of crunchy vegetables like bell pepper, leafy greens like kale, lean meat, and dairy products, as they have probiotics. Try using olive oil to make most of your meals over other oils when cooking. Air fryers are an excellent substitute for deep-fried food since they give you the same taste and texture without dipping your food in extra oil. If you don’t feel like cooking, toss a salad or soak oats overnight and stock your fridge with these delicious treats you can have at any time.

Occasionally throwing a TV dinner together is alright, but don’t make it a habit. At your age, you may need to start using supplements like vitamins and oil, as they suit your skin, teeth, and bones.

4. Find Ways To Relax Your Mind

War comes with its share of pain. It’s not easy witnessing the tragedy committed in the name of war. Many veterans carry invisible scars in the form of mental wounds; therefore, if you’re suffering from mental turmoil, you must find ways to help yourself. Meditation, journaling, massage, and walking can help you calm your stress, but if you want to release yourself from your mental prison, talk to a therapist.

These mental health professionals can explore your mind and extract the root cause of your depression through different measures. When your mind is not at peace, it starts sinking into other aspects of your life. You may become irritable, experience night terrors, and be challenging to get along with. Therefore, get yourself help and heal, which in turn will boost your health.

Final Thoughts

Being a veteran carries prestige and honor of its own. But there are inevitable repercussions in choosing to serve in the military. War is difficult to experience, and finding a balance can be tricky once you return. But it’s integral that you embrace your new life and look into ways to become healthy. If you give up on yourself and choose to sink into the mental anguish you carry, you’ll cause yourself more pain than you can handle.

Although the progress might be slow, it’s not impossible; creating a new center of balance is all about adopting habits that make you happy and boost your well-being. When you’re at peace with yourself, your body will follow suit and exhibit excellent health.