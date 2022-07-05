In today’s world, most people struggle to sleep or stay calm due to stress, depression, and anxiety. Having a houseplant in your bedroom gives you great sleep every night and helps you remain calm. They absorb negativity and toxic air, spread positivity, have fresh air, and comfort a stressed mind.

You can even use houseplants to adorn your bedroom, thus making them a part of home decor. Various indoor plants are available around us, but selecting a specific one for the bedroom can be confusing. To spare you confusion, we have made a list of the 5 best houseplants for the bedroom.

Lavender

Lavender is famous for its soothing properties and usage in aromatherapy, which is why it is first on this list.

The scent of lavender flowers relaxes our minds and body. It positively affects our nervous system and increases hormone production, which helps us have a sound, relaxing, and deep sleep.

Working people and students handle much work and study pressure and become cranky and stressed over time. Putting a lavender plant in the bedroom relaxes the mind and keeps them from being stressed and restless.

Place the plant near a window beside your bed or over a study table. You can also keep it in your children’s room to calm their moods and help them sleep.

Let the plant have direct sunlight for some hours and water them when required.

Snake plant

Another air-purifying houseplant is the Snake plant. It will not only purify the breathing air but will also make your bedroom look elegant.

There are many sizes of Snake plants. If your bedroom is small and you want to change its look by adding houseplants, the dwarf snake plants are a good choice.

Snake plants remove harmful toxins like carbon dioxide, formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, etc., from the air, thus giving your bedroom a healthy and toxic-free environment. Such a healthy atmosphere promotes a calming mind and good sleep.

Snake plants also absorb carbon dioxide, turn it into oxygen, and release it at night. This oxygen release help improve the oxygen levels of your bedroom at night, thus creating a healthy environment and letting you relax and sleep well.

If you have a big one, place it in one corner of your room where it can get indirect sunlight. If you have a small one, keep it on a table near a window for filtered light. Don’t overwater it.

If you want to grow this beautiful succulent, you should go through Do Snake Plants Attract Bugs? (+How To Deal With Them) so you can prevent pest infestations on yours and keep it safe.

Air plants

If your bedroom is compact and you don’t want any mess, air plants are the best choice.

Air plants are small, attractive houseplants that don’t require any soil for growing. It takes its nutrients from the air. You can decorate your bedroom with air plants in many ways. It’s easy to handle, and the work is less messy than those plants growing in soil.

You can put them in small pots without soil and place them wherever you want. You can also put the plant in small glass terrariums, frames, or different glass structures and hang them. Make sure they receive indirect sunlight.

Besides being great home decors, air plants are useful for health as they reduce stress, make you happy, and purify breathing by eliminating mercury from the air.

English Ivy

The next bedroom plant on our list is English Ivy. It is another air purifier that absorbs harmful toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene. Making your bedroom toxic-free will keep your body and mind healthy and allow you to sleep well.

English Ivy also reduces allergies, especially mold allergies. So, if you are a person with such allergies, keep English Ivy in your bedroom. The more time you stay close to it, the more you will stay away from allergies.

Keep the plant near a window or over a table where it gets filtered sunlight. Water the plant when the soil is dry.

Christmas Cactus

Last but not least on our list is Christmas Cactus.

It will purify the breathing air of your bedroom as you sleep, thus giving you a peaceful rest. Christmas Cactus releases oxygen at night, another condition where you get a soothing and relaxing sleep time.

Christmas Cactus produces colorful pink or red flowers. So, you can add this plant to your bedroom if you want to give some colors and depth to the room.

Place it where it gets diffused light and water it when the soil has dried.

To know more about this amazing plant, visit this blog by Richa called Nurserylady.com, where she has shared all the information you need to know about Christmas Cactus.