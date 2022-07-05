Diamond grading is one of the most important processes you should know about as a diamond lover. It would be best to learn what diamond clarity grading can do for you. But this process has been evolving, and now it also involves technology like artificial intelligence.

Understanding the basics of diamond clarity grading will help you grow in the diamond trade. It will also be easier to grow if you have background knowledge of the role of AI in diamond clarity grading. This article will help you understand artificial intelligence and diamond clarity grading.

Here’s everything you should know.

Understanding Diamond Clarity Grading

Many people, primarily starters, do not understand diamond clarity grading. They cannot explain why it matters and if it is worth considering as a diamond enthusiast. Before we begin, it will help to say that diamond grading is a crucial step that impacts the quality of products.

It is all about evaluating the diamonds; you have to know their qualities. Once you know this, it will be easier to tell the diamond’s rarity and value. And there are four parameters used for this evaluation. They are the 4Cs of diamonds which include; cut, clarity, color, and carat weight.

These parameters matter to you if you are a retailer dealing in diamond jewelry. You can use them to compare two diamonds. They can help you establish which one is better and even help you price them. You’ll even find it easy to recommend wedding rings and other items.

So, what does each C in the 4Cs mean? What is Diamond Grading? – Gulf Gemology

The cut is the shape, faceting style and proportion of a diamond. It also is the quality of finish and how its surface reflects light. Diamond cut is what results in the various wedding ring shapes.

Clarity is all about the flaws you can see on a diamond. They don’t have to be flaws resulting in handling because some of them are naturally occuring inclusions and blemishes.

Color is the amount of body color a diamond has. It’s not easy to find colorless diamonds. They are rare and are primarily lab-grown diamonds; the most common diamonds in the market are near-colorless.

Carat weight means how heavy a diamond is. The weight of precious stones like gold and diamond is presented in metric carats, and one carat equals 0.200 g.

That’s a brief look into the 4Cs used in evaluating diamonds. What’s left now is to know how AI has developed in diamond clarity grading. How do players in the diamond industry use tech like AI to find inclusions and blemishes in diamonds to determine their rarity and value? If you’re interested to know then read on!

Development of Artificial Intelligence for Diamond Clarity Grading

Diamond grading isn’t an easy task, even for the most experienced. This was mainly in the past when diamond grading followed long manual processes. It was complex and confusing because it relied on the human eye to see if there were any inclusions or blemishes on a diamond.

This, however, came with various limitations, including the chances of making costly errors. It can be tricky to see how clear a diamond is by looking at it. Thus, the ability to make standardized grading gets curtailed. Besides, it becomes tough to make informed decisions after the grading process.

This limitation informed the need to have a better way of grading diamonds. That’s why the idea of getting artificial intelligence into diamond clarity grading is gaining traction quickly. Using AI in the diamond grading process has helped get guesswork and human errors out of the way.

It has also helped cut down the time taken to grade diamonds. Customer confidence has increased, meaning artificial intelligence has positively impacted diamond grading. Thus, using AI in diamond clarity grading has benefitted manufacturers, gemologists, retailers, and even the consumers.

Artificial Intelligence is Getting Adopted Because it is Reliable.

One of the critical reasons AI is getting adopted widely in the diamond industry is its reliability. In the past, customers were doubtful about the quality, especially lab created diamonds. But now, this has changed over the past few years, thanks to the more advanced grading techniques.

AI has proved to be consistent in any industry where it’s been adopted. It’s also a non-biased technique that conforms to the industry requirements. This has made it gain the trust of every person involved in the diamond trade. Customers, for instance, no longer doubt the grading.

Automation Brings About Constant Improvement in Accuracy

One of the most significant benefits of using AI is that it helps improve accuracy. Everybody from manufacturers to retailers and consumers hopes that they get the best quality. One way to ensure this is by continually improving the grading system and the tools used to determine grades.

This is the primary reason for the shift from manual to automated grading. But then, there also has been a need to improve the accuracy of the AI-based grading technique. One of the best features of this technology is that it relies on machine learning to ensure it keeps improving.

It picks lessons from every grading session and uses them to improve its algorithms. This then makes it easy to enhance its efficiency and accuracy. That’s one of the reasons you might note some differences in quality of cut, clarity and color between old and modern diamond engagement rings.

Artificial Intelligence Will Help Shape The Future of the Diamond Industry

That’s everything you should know about diamond clarity grading. This article has provided all the tips you need to know about the role of AI in diamond clarity grading. There is no doubt that the future of diamond clarity grading is crystal clear, thanks to the rise of AI in the gem industry.

You can now tell why artificial intelligence is the future of the diamond industry. The good news about AI is that it is constantly evolving. It will keep getting better and impacting the quality of diamond jewelry available. Proper diamond grading helps ensure high-quality diamond wedding rings, diamond earrings, and other jewelry types.