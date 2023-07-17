Tinting your windows is one of the best things you can do for your home. You can increase your privacy and protect your home from the sun. Not to mention that it’s a great draw for any buyer of your home, too.

However, for all the benefits, there are several misconceptions about window tinting. Allowing the wrong company to do your glass can result in not only bad aesthetics but safety hazards, too.

So what type of error in choosing a window tinting company should you avoid? Read on to learn the answers and how to avoid them.

When looking at options for window tinting companies, many homeowners may be tempted to choose the cheapest option. However, not all companies will provide the same standard of quality and service. The cheapest option may not result in a product that successfully meets the customers’ expectations.

So you need to ensure that the company selected has a good reputation, valid licensing, and an adequate portfolio. Conduct proper research.

Not Checking if the Company is Licensed

A lot of states and municipalities require residential window tinting companies to have a valid license to operate. If a company does not have the appropriate licensing for the type of window tinting it is providing, it could be subject to fines and other penalties.

So you need to be sure to do research. Check for licensing when evaluating potential window tinting companies. If a company cannot provide proper licensing, then you should avoid doing business with them.

Not Scheduling a Consultation Before Hiring

You need to consult with potential window tinting companies before hiring. Failing to do this can lead to disastrous results for homeowners.

When a consultation is not conducted before the selection process, you may find that the company has no experience in their area. Or you may realize too late that their workmanship is sub-par. You may not receive the best service.

Failing to Ask for Testimonials

Testimonials are invaluable and provide insight other sources cannot. A good company is usually one that has multiple satisfied customers who can speak to their services, quality of work, and customer service. A company with poor reviews or inadequate customer service is best avoided.

So ask friends, family, or others who have recently had residential window film installation done for their opinion. Research reviews online or gets referrals to gain a better perspective of their window tinting experience.

Not Investigating Insurance Coverage

Not investigating insurance coverage can lead to serious errors. This includes having financial responsibility for damages incurred while the contractor is working. If the contractor is unable to repair the damages due to a lack of insurance, you will be stuck with a useless job.

So do not only ask the prospective window tinting company if they have insurance coverage but also ask for proof. Doing so will avoid potential conflicts and assure you that your property is in good hands.

Choosing a Window Tinting Company is Important

You should do your research thoroughly before choosing a window tinting company. Taking the time to read reviews and verify licensing and insurance will help you avoid common errors when selecting a company.

So what are you waiting for? Spend the time to find a company you are comfortable with to guarantee a satisfactory window tinting job for years to come.

