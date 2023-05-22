If you’re looking for a meal to excite your senses, look no further than some classic barbecue. Nothing gets the mouth watering like a good barbecue; from the smell of the smoke to the first crisp bite and every mouthful to follow. It doesn’t matter whether you go with plain smoked, dry rubbed, or sauced, a good barbecue won’t let you down.

Smoked meats are the basis for any good barbecue and there is a list of basics that any good barbecue joint should offer. You can’t forget about all of the sides and fixings though; that is what makes the meal complete.

Check out this list of 5 must-have items that you can find at any barbecue restaurant Harlem.

You can’t think about a good barbecue without ribs coming to mind. Pork ribs are a classic staple of any good barbecue and if the restaurant you’re going to doesn’t offer them, you might want to reconsider. Not everyone eats pork, so beef ribs are definitely an option, but if they don’t know how to make good pork – I’d think again.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Any barbeque restaurant in Harlem should have fried green tomatoes, which are a staple of the south, and any good barbecue joint, no matter where it is located, will have them on the menu. You won’t have to fight someone to get these vegetables down, instead, you’ll be fighting to keep them off of your plate!

Beef Brisket

Beef brisket should be tender and practically fall apart when done right. The low and slow cooking process of barbecued brisket is probably the best way to prepare it. It ensures that every bite is juicy, tender, and flavorful. Whether you have slices piled up high on a plate or you turn them into a dripping, tender sandwich, beef brisket is sure to please.

Chicken Wings

Barbecue chicken wings are the way to go! We’re not talking about the little bbq wings that you order with your pizza from the shop up the road… barbecued chicken wings, right from the smoker, have a depth of flavor that is unmatched. You can pick your sauce or rub to change up the taste but there is no disguising the flavor of a good barbecued chicken.

Macaroni & Cheese

Meats are the star of the show at any barbecue restaurant in Harlem, but the sides are on standby to round out the meal. No good barbecue place is complete without a good macaroni and cheese on its menu. Age doesn’t matter when it comes to good Mac and cheese, whether you’re old or young it is sure to please.

Come Hungry

If you’re planning on heading to the barbecue, whether it is a backyard or a sit-down restaurant, be sure to bring your appetite. Portion sizes are usually hefty and there are a lot of good things to try. You might not be able to finish them all in one sitting, so be sure to find a good barbecue joint near you; you’re sure to become a regular customer!